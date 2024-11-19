The New York Knicks typically rely on Jalen Brunson's scoring, but on Monday against the Washington Wizards, he dismantled the defense with his playmaking skills.

Brunson delivered seven first-half assists, setting up key plays for centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Jericho Sims as the New York Knicks established a commanding 19-point halftime lead over the Washington Wizards.

Jalen Brunson's dilemma on shooting or passing for the New York Knicks

When asked about shooting or passing when open, Brunson said, “It's a difficult concept. Sometimes I do think you're open but you think you can do something else. Then all of a sudden it's not there.”

He also connected with his former Villanova teammate and podcast co-host, Josh Hart, for two baskets during Hart’s personal 8-2 scoring burst in the first quarter, including a dazzling no-look pass.

The Knicks secured their first three-game winning streak of the season with a dominant 134-106 victory over the struggling Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Despite sitting out the latter stages due to the lopsided score, Jalen Brunson posted a double-double with 26 points and 11 assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 12 rebounds. The Knicks (8-6) led by as many as 34 points in the rout.

New York recorded a season-high in scoring during the win, closing out their first extended homestand of the season with a 3-1 record.

Dismantling the Washington Wizards

Although the Knicks trailed by five within the first three minutes, a swift 10-0 run erased the deficit and established a lead that stretched to 13 by the end of the first quarter.

New York excelled from beyond the arc, connecting on 20 of 40 attempts. Monday's performance marked only the sixth time in franchise history the Knicks converted at least 20 three-pointers while maintaining a shooting accuracy of 50% or better from deep.

Jalen Brunson (9-of-15 overall after struggling with 3-of-14 in Sunday's victory over Brooklyn) and Cameron Payne each knocked down five triples, with Payne missing only once. Karl-Anthony Towns and rookie Pacome Dadiet added three three-pointers apiece.

More passing in the Tom Thibodeau Knicks

Under Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have consistently ranked near the bottom in assist rate, never finishing higher than 24th. This season, however, they appear poised to break into the NBA's top half in that category. Currently ranked 17th, the Knicks have logged at least 30 assists in four of their last six games, showcasing improved ball movement and teamwork.

The Knicks recorded 33 assists in their 114-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. Improved spacing has allowed them to drive, kick, and create opportunities efficiently. Just as notable, the team has maintained the fifth-lowest turnover rate in the league, balancing their enhanced passing with careful ball control.

The pairing of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns provides the Knicks with two reliable scoring options throughout games. Towns is having a stellar offensive season, leading the team with 26.4 points per game on an efficient 54.2% shooting from the field.

While Brunson's numbers are slightly below his usual high standard, he remains a key contributor, averaging 24.3 points and 6.8 assists. Having two All-Star-caliber players has proven invaluable in tight situations, such as Brunson's decisive game-winner against the Nets.