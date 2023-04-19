A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The last thing the New York Knicks wanted to see while their team was getting blown out of the water by Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 was their stars getting hurt during garbage time. That said, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau stubbornly inserted Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson into the game despite New York being buried beneath a 26-point deficit.

Randle even got hurt with a little over two minutes left in regulation while going for a dunk.

Julius Randle takes a HARD fall after this dunk over Jarrett Allen late in the 4th of Knicks-Cavs Game 2 😬 Allen was assessed a flagrant foul penalty 1.pic.twitter.com/yVqr7UtN0W — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 19, 2023

Of course, Twitter is getting interesting takes about that head-scratching decision by Thibs to let Julius Randle and Brunson try to pull off a miracle instead of just resting them for Game 3 and avoid the risk of injuries to New York’s top guns.

“Knicks have brought Randle and Brunson back out on the floor while down 26 in the fourth. I don’t know about this one,” tweeted

Danny Cunningham of ESPN.

“Someone please explain to me why Brunson and Randle are still in the f*****g game down a million with 5 minutes left,” demanded a confused @DSteen31.

“LOLOL BRUNSON AND RANDLE IN THE GAME RIGHT NOW IS FCKN ABSURD😭😭😭,” said @Arifromanhattan.

Another Twitter user, @IAMKINGEAZE, lofted a prayer in hopes of Thibodeau taking Julius Randle and Brunson out of the game.

“Thibs needs to take Randle and Brunson out what’s wrong with him”

Surely, someone was going to bring up THAT Derrick Rose injury that most of his fans blame on Tibodeau.

“Need Thibs to get Randle, Brunson and more out of the game. You’re going back to MSG 1-1. I’m still scarred by having D-Rose in a 20-point blowout in Game 1 back in 2012 and we see how that changed literally everything,” said Justin Tinsley.

Some more reactions:

Zero reason for Brunson or Randle to still be in this game — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) April 19, 2023