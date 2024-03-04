The New York Knicks came into Sunday ready for a huge Eastern Conference matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs hold the No. 2 seed in the East and even though the Knicks have injury issues, it's still a good test for them. The Knicks got yet another injury scare though against the Cavs, this time in the form of star guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson hurt his knee and was ruled out for the rest of the game as per team PR.
Jalen Brunson had only played 47 seconds in the Knicks game against the Cavs before suffering the knee injury. He left the game before being ruled out. As of publication, the Knicks held an 87-78 lead over the Cavs heading into the fourth quarter.
Brunson has blossomed into a star for the Knicks since signing as a free agent in the 2022 offseason. A second round pick of the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft, Brunson has far outplayed his draft position.
Brunson was named to his first All-Star appearance this season, although last year he had an All-Star caliber season as well. He had been averaging a career-high 27.7 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists with splits of 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 40.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Knicks fans are certainly hoping that Brunson's injury is not serious. The team is already playing without Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks are currently 35-25 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are essentially tied record-wise with the Philadelphia 76ers for fourth with the Orlando Magic only half a game behind.