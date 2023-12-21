The former NBA player had some glowing words about Jalen Brunson's place in Knicks history.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is having an incredible start to the 2023-24 NBA season.

Brunson is currently putting up an insane 25.6 points and 5.8 assists for a 15-11 Knicks team that currently sits in fifth place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

Responding to a post that points out that Brunson is on pace to become the 2nd player in Knicks franchise history to average 25+ points and 5+ assists in a season, joining Richie Guerin (1961-62), former NBA star Metta World Peace weighed in:

“Someone gonna be top 10 @nyknicks of all time. Please get me a signed jersey before it hits the rafters”

Pretty high praise for the Knicks guard, who is in his second season with the team after signing a four-year/$104 million contract with the team in the summer of 2022.

If Brunson is able to keep up this level of production for several more years, it's not out of the question, but the Knicks have had some legendary players pass through Madison Square Garden over the years. Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Bernard King, Earl Monroe, Charles Oakley, Carmelo Anthony, and Allan Houston come to mind.

But there's no mistaking that Brunson is doing something special with the Knicks this season after a first year where he performed admirably. Last year, Brunson put up 24 points and 6.2 assists per game.

As long as the Knicks keep winning and can win a few playoff series, New York fans will continue to sing Brunson's praises. If he's able to lead the team to those heights while continuing his level of production, it's possible that one day his jersey will, in fact, hang in the rafters of MSG.