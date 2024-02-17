Jalen Brunson has high expectations.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have had a strong opening act to the 2023-24 NBA season, currently sitting in fourth place in the vaunted Eastern Conference playoff picture with a solid record of 33-22 as the season enters its annual All-Star break. Speaking of that All-Star break, Brunson himself will be taking part in the festivities, as his contributions to the Knicks' success this year earned him a spot as a reserve guard for the Eastern Conference squad.

All of the success that New York has experienced so far this year has led some to wonder just how far these Knicks can go in the playoffs if healthy, and Brunson was asked just that by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth sidelines at the NBA Celebrity Game.

“I think we could be really good. I think we have the potential to do a lot of really good things. I know a lot of Knicks fans want to put us right in the Eastern Conference Finals, we were 1 step short last year. But I think for us, we've just got to continue to get better every single day. We can't look before to the playoffs. We've got to put focus on every single day. Just chipping away, chipping away, getting better & better,” said Brunson, per New York Basketball on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Indeed, the Knicks came up just short of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance last year, bowing out in six games to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs.