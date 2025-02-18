On Sunday, Jalen Brunson took part in the NBA All-Star game from San Francisco alongside New York Knicks teammate Karl-Anthony Towns. While the games themselves didn't do much to alleviate the growing chorus of fans angry at the All-Star format, they did provide Knicks fans a chance to see their team's best two players on the national stage.

After the game, Brunson was eating dinner in a San Francisco restaurant when he happened to cross paths with a young fan wearing his jersey in a story relayed by Chase Jordan on X, formerly Twitter. The young fan was mulling on whether or not to approach Brunson when the Knicks guard then spotted him and approached him himself, signing his jersey.

Jordan called the event “a lifetime memory” for his son and praised Brunson as “the one who will bring (a championship) home for us.”

A big second half for the Knicks

While he's clearly a class act off of the court, Jalen Brunson is a menace on it, having knocked down a game winning jumper against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening to keep the Knicks comfortably in third place in the Eastern Conference heading into the All-Star break.

Coming into this season, New York was expected by many to compete with the Boston Celtics for Eastern Conference supremacy, and for the most part, they've held up their end of the bargain, although few if anyone could have predicted just how dominant the Cleveland Cavaliers would be so far this year.

Still, the Knicks are still in a good spot all things considered, and they've seen some improved play from key supporting pieces like Mikal Bridges as they wait for OG Anunoby to return from injury.

At the current juncture, the biggest concern surrounding the Knicks would appear to be their durability and whether Tom Thibodeau for the second straight year is running his players into the ground before the playoffs even arrive. Only time will tell if that decision comes back to bite the Knicks as it did in 2024.

In any case, the Knicks' season is set to resume on Thursday evening at Madison Square Garden against the Chicago Bulls.