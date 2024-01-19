Frustration is mounting for New York Knicks' guard/forward Josh Hart as he continues to deal with a nagging knee injury.

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks have gotten off to a relatively strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season as it nears its midway point. The Knicks currently sit with a respectable record of 24-17, good for fifth place in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture, and Hart has continued to provide solid production off of the New York bench in his first full season as a member of the team.

Still, things haven't been going as smoothly as of late for Hart, who has been dealing with patellar tendinopathy in his left knee and is now officially designated as questionable to play against the Washington Wizards, per the NBA's official injury report.

Hart recently spoke on the lingering injury and the frustration of trying to give himself rest while simultaneously staying in rhythm as a shooter.

“I think I know how to manage it pretty well,” said Hart, per Ian Begley of SNY on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Sometimes, the frustrating part is trying to balance the rest and the getting up extra shots and extra work. You don’t want to feel like you’re getting out of rhythm. But you don’t want to put your body through too much. There’s a constant battle with that. But I think I have a pretty good feel of how to manage it during the season.”

Hart has continued to provide a positive impact off of the Knicks bench even after the recent acquisition of OG Anunoby via a trade with the Toronto Raptors.