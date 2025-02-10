The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to have that magical aura around them that simple adversity cannot take away. It looked like the stars were aligning for them to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, which would then make them the first team in NFL history to accomplish the feat. Alas, it simply was not meant to be for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, as the Philadelphia Eagles dominated them from the jump en route to a 40-22 defeat for Kansas City.

Mahomes, in particular, got swallowed whole by the Eagles' pass-rush and proceeded to put up a huge stinker in the first half — with the Chiefs being unable to score a single point (they were only able to gain 23 yards total during the half). The 29-year-old quarterback, who has been drawing some GOAT talks, threw two interceptions in the first half, with one of those being a pick-six.

What was an aura of victory surrounding the Chiefs has now turned into an atmosphere of dejection. All Mahomes could do is acknowledge the hurt that he and the Chiefs will be feeling while imploring his team to respond the right way to a defeat of this magnitude.

“It’s going to hurt for a while, but how can you respond from it?” Mahomes said, per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.

Defeats hurt all the more when the expectations are sky high. For the Chiefs, winning is in their DNA, and yet, with a chance to make history, they floundered on the grandest stage of them all. Mahomes looked as much of a mortal as he has in recent years on Sunday, but now, with a chip on his shoulder, do not count the Chiefs out of a potential season of vengeance next time out.

Chiefs' offense comes alive too little too late on Super Bowl Sunday

Patrick Mahomes salvaged his final Super Bowl 59 stat line by throwing three touchdowns in the second half. But by then, it was too late. The Eagles had built a huge enough cushion to withstand any potential rally, and they managed the clock and executed well to prevent themselves from choking anything away.

But considering the level Mahomes has played at over the past few years, there is no reason to expect this kind of performance to be more of an outlier. The Chiefs will certainly be expecting better from Mahomes come next season as they look to reclaim the throne.