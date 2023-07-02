New York Knicks wing Josh Hart committed to Team USA ahead of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski and as usual, he had the perfect reaction.

🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2023

The 12-man roster will also include Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson, who is a Villanova alum along with Brooklyn Nets forward and Team USA commit Mikal Bridges. Notably, former Team USA coach Jay Wright coached each of the aforementioned players at Villanova, where he won two championships.

Although Team USA commits no longer have to try out for the team under USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill, a couple of position battles should be expected.

In the backcourt, Indiana Pacers playmaker Tyrese Haliburton and charismatic Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards should be the favorites to start. Behind them, two breakout players in Brunson and Austin Reaves, the latter of whom seemed set to play for the German men's national basketball team alongside former teammate Dennis Schroder.

In the frontcourt, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram and Memphis Grizzlies defensive stud Jaren Jackson Jr. should be the favorites at the forward spots. Behind them, another breakout player in Bridges.

Then there's Hart, Nets forward Cam Johnson, and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is the best scorer and all-around talent of the three. Johnson, the top marksman in the group, is also the best defender of the three given his ability, athleticism and size at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds. Hart, a hardhat player with a knack for rebounding despite being 6-foot-5, has the most experience of these three.

At center, young shot-blocker Walker Kessler will battle it out with stretch-big Bobby Portis Jr.

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup begins on Aug. 25.