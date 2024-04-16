The New York Knicks have had a stellar 2023-24 regular season and are gearing up for the NBA Playoffs. New York's star guard Jalen Brunson has put up career stats en route to the Knicks' impressive 50-win season. However, Brunson was left off the 2024 Team USA roster. He revealed his thoughts on the omission to reporters shortly after the squad decisions were made.
Many would think Brunson is upset about being left off the Olympic squad, but his reaction to the press when asked about it said otherwise.
“I was just focused on the playoffs, I didn't even look at the list,” Brunson said, per SNY Knicks.
The 2024 Team USA roster includes big names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. Other notable additions include Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Devin Booker. Brunson could have likely competed for Jrue Holiday or Tyrese Haliburton's spots, but he did not make the cut.
Brunson will not sweat Team USA's roster decision, which is good a move considering the Knicks have crucial postseason aspirations.
New York finished the season at 50-32 and clinched the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. New York's 50-win season was its first in over 10 years. Thus, fans in the Big Apple are ready to cheer their team on with a passion.
The Knicks are preparing to face the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers-Miami Heat 7th seed Play-In Tournament game. Regardless of who the team faces, Jalen Brunson and his squad will be ready.
Brunson had a career regular season in his second year with the Knicks, and he will look to bring his momentum into the postseason.
Jalen Brunson and the Knicks focus on a vital playoff run
Brunson took a massive leap in 2023-24. After averaging 24.0 points and 6.2 assists the previous year, Brunson improved to 28.7 points and 6.7 assists during the regular season. His points per game ranked him fourth in the NBA, while his assists put him at 13th.
Brunson's impact on the Knicks has been incredible, and his performance has some analysts endorsing him for MVP. Despite the individual attention Brunson has garnered, he knows his team must be on one accord to do well in the postseason. He and Donte DiVincenzo spoke about the Knicks' awesome culture at the end of the regular season.
“It's a mixture of the chemistry we have, a mixture of the coaches and how they want us to have a mentality,” Brunson said. “Guys just have that mindset. It's how most of us grew up as basketball players.”
DiVincenzo further emphasized that New York's locker room has supreme synergy.
“I think we genuinely like each other. It's not BS, it's not for the cameras — I think everybody in this locker room likes each other and everybody in this locker room wants everybody else to succeed. That's the rarity here,” DiVincenzo said.
“It's not ‘I'm trying to get mine, I hope you succeed as well.' It's ‘I hope you succeed, and you're gonna help me succeed at the same time.' And I think that's the overall mindset in this locker room and it's helped us get 50 wins this year,” he added.
The Knicks will need to use their chemistry to their advantage if they want to make a deep playoff run and bring a championship to New York City.