The New York Knicks are not having a good time right now. After knocking out the Cleveland Cavaliers with relative ease, New York is now struggling to keep up with the Miami Heat in the second round. They are getting outworked by the eighth-seeded Miami squad on both ends of the floor. The effort by the Heat has left star forward Julius Randle flabbergasted, to say the least.

Julius Randle on the Miami Heat out hustling the Knicks “Maybe they want it more. I don’t know”pic.twitter.com/j4U7h7Eq3N — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 9, 2023

Randle’s despondent response to the question is likely to infuriate some Knicks fans. The former Lakers’ first-round pick has always been a polarizing figure in New York sports. He’s the first All-Star the city has had in a long time, and he helped bring the team to relevance. However, he’s made some comments in the past that earned the ire of fans.

The Heat are frustrating Julius Randle and the Knicks with their defense and rebounding. In their Game 4 loss, Randle committed six of New York’s 16 turnovers. The effort wasn’t there for Randle and the frontcourt when it comes to closing out possessions. Miami won the rebounding battle 44-35, with the team grabbing 13 offensive rebounds.

The Knicks still have a chance to come back from this 3-1 deficit. They play two of the three remaining games at home, so that’s somewhat of an advantage. If New York wants to advance to the Conference Finals, they need to figure out how to neutralize the potent Heat offense and keep them from crashing the boars.

They’ll also need Randle to play up to his potential to augment Jalen Brunson going supernova. Brunson is proving exactly why the Knicks signed him to a massive contract, scoring 25.2 points per game.