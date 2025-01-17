ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the New York Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Julius Randle returns to New York as we share our NBA odds series and make a Timberwolves-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Knicks lead the head-to-head series 37-30. Recently, the Knicks destroyed the Timberwolves 133-107 on December 19, 2024. The Knicks and Timberwolves have split the last 10 games. But the Wolves are 3-2 over five games at the World's Most Famous Arena.

Here are the Timberwolves-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Knicks Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: MSG and FanDuel Sports North

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves lost to the Golden State Warriors, dropping them down to eighth place in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, it's been a string of inconsistent play for the Wolves.

Randle returns to New York for the first time and will look to improve upon his stats from the last game against the Knicks, when he scored 24 points and five rebounds while shooting 8 for 17, including 4 for 8 from the triples. Anthony Edwards does not feel like a closer, as many believed he was during the playoffs. Significantly, he scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 16 from the field, including 3 for 7 from the three-point line. Jaden McDaniels added eight points while shooting 3 for 8 from the field. Sadly, Rudy Gobert struggled mightily, scoring three points and four rebounds while going 1 for 4 from the charity stripe.

Some highlights included Donte DiVincenzo scoring 15 points off the bench against his former team while going 5 for 9. Now, he will return to the Garden, where he spent many years. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was also efficient in that game, scoring 12 points while shooting 5 for 5 from the floor.

The Timberwolves shot 46.1 percent from the floor in that game at the Garden, including 40.5 percent from the three-point line. However, they also shot 61.5 percent from the charity stripe. The Wolves also allowed the Knicks to shoot 51.5 percent from the field, including 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Losing the board battle 57-37 did not help, as they allowed the Knicks 16 offensive rebounds.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if they can shoot better and hit their free throws. Then, Randle must box out and help the Wolves bridge the gap on the boards.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' starters play many minutes, which could hinder them down the line. The Knicks are doing well enough to win many games and put themselves third in the Eastern Conference. When Karl-Anthony Towns returned to Minnesota for the first time, he scorched them, recording a double-double by scoring 32 points and 20 rebounds while shooting 10 for 12 from the floor, including nailing all five shots from beyond the arc. Ultimately, Towns clearly enjoyed destroying the team that drafted him in front of the city he played in front of for many years. But now, he will try to do it again, this time at home, as the Knicks welcome the struggling Timberwolves into Madison Square Garden.

Towns was not the only player that went off in that game. Significantly, Mikal Bridges added 29 points while shooting 12 for 18, including 4 for 8 from the three-point line. It was not the easiest game for Jalen Brunson, as he had 14 points while shooting 5 for 14 from the field. Precious Achiuwa was awesome, scoring 13 points while scoring 6 for 9 from the hardwood. Likewise, Miles McBride had 16 points while shooting 6 for 13 from the floor.

The Knicks shot 51.5 percent from the field, including 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they shot 81.3 percent from the charity stripe. As previously mentioned, the Knicks dominated the Wolves on the boards. The only negative in this game was the 15 turnovers and the two blocked shots. Therefore, that is something the Knicks must correct.

The Knicks will cover the spread if Towns and the starters can continue to play well and convert on their shooting chances. Then, they must win the board battle again.

Final Timberwolves-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are 15-24-1 against the spread, while the Knicks are 21-20-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Wolves are 11-10 against the spread on the road, while the Knicks are 10-9-1 against the odds at home. The Timberwolves are 4-7-1 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are 6-6 against the spread when facing the Western Conference.

I like the Knicks a lot more than the Timberwolves right now. While Randle might step up in his return to New York, it does not hold the same significance as Towns. Thus, I see the Knicks covering the spread at home.

Final Timberwolves-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: -3.5 (-110)