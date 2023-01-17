The New York Knicks nearly pulled off a big win on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. They came up short, though, falling to their opponents, 123-121, in an overtime thriller at the Madison Square Garden.

RJ Barrett exploded for 32 points, while Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle scored 26 and 21 points apiece. In the end, however, their efforts proved futile.

This has been the story for the Knicks so far. They’re a good team, but for the most part, they don’t seem to be good enough. This is what NBA on TNT host Kenny Smith seems to believe. The former Houston Rockets guard came out with a bold statement saying that the Knicks are just “another piece away from trying to be an elite team.”

Charles Barkley was having none of it, though. The Hall of Famer was quick to refute his co-host’s claim in a hilariously savage manner:

“The Knicks are a good little solid team. They play hard. And that’s it,” Barkley said. “… You said they’re a player away, I’m like, ‘LeBron, Giannis, KD.’ … They’re not even close, Kenny.”

Barkley obviously doesn’t agree with Kenny Smith’s claim about the Knicks here. In Chuck’s mind, the only way they’re going to be one piece away from being a real threat in the East is if that piece were LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant.

Barkley even took his trolling a step further by dropping a few more names on his list: Kareem, Wilt, Magic, Bird. That’s savage.