New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was forced to leave Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers early due to a sprained left ankle. As a result, the big man missed Game 4 in Philadelphia, a matchup in which the Knicks took a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 97-92 victory on Sunday afternoon. Whether or not Robinson will be available for Game 5 and beyond has become a key talking point for New York, especially given his extensive injury history over the last year.
Robinson doesn't appear to be too concerned about his latest ankle injury, as the 7-footer took to social media recently and downplayed the severity of his injury.
On Sunday night, Robinson responded to a post on Twitter from actor Jerry Ferrara and his son wishing him a speedy recovery. The Knicks big man said, “I’m fine.. just a little set back but I’ll be back real soon thank you so much little man.”
Mitchell Robinson's status for remainder of 76ers series
At this time, the Knicks have listed Robinson as “day-to-day” with his ankle injury. As a result, his status for Game 5 and the remainder of their series against the 76ers will be determined based on how he feels in response to treatment.
While he was originally on the team's injury report with an ankle issue heading into Game 3, Robinson seemed to re-aggravate it when Joel Embiid picked up a flagrant foul for grabbing at the Knicks center's legs.
Robinson, who has dealt with injuries throughout the course of the 2023-24 season, has come off the bench behind Isaiah Hartenstein in every game he has played in during this series against the Sixers. In those three games, he has averaged 3.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.
Without Julius Randle, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, Robinson's presence is vital. The Knicks will need him on the floor if they are to make a deep postseason push, which is why they are going to be very careful with his ankle injury, especially now that they lead the Sixers 3-1 in the series. It wouldn't come as a shock if they held him out of Game 5 as a precaution if he is not feeling 100 percent during warmups.
The Knicks were able to seize their opportunity and steal Game 4 on the road in Philadelphia behind Jalen Brunson's 47-point, 10-assist performance. Once again, Brunson etched his name in Knicks lore with this performance, as his 47 points were the most by any player in team history, surpassing both of Bernard King's 46-point performances in 1984. Brunson also became the first player in Knicks history with 40 points and 10 assists in a playoff game.
New York is now set to host Philadelphia in Game 5, which could be the final game of this series, on Tuesday night. Whether or not Robinson is available for this game will be determined at some point on Tuesday leading up to the start of the game.