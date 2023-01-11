Nerlens Noel’s dispute with his former sports agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports has finally come to an end. It was a long and drawn-out legal battle that included multiple lawsuits from both sides. In the end, it appears that it is Paul and Klutch that have the last laugh.

Noel, who currently plies his trade with the Detroit Pistons, filed a $58 million lawsuit against Klutch Sports for allegedly causing him to lose money for not properly negotiating a new deal for him. The case was dismissed in September 2022. The agency hit back by alleging that Noel did not pay them their commission from his previous deal with the New York Knicks. This was during the 2020-21 season when Noel secured a $5 million contract with the Knicks.

NBA guru Shams Charania now reports that both parties have decided to settle the legal dispute, with Noel agreeing to pay Klutch the money they are owed:

“Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul, and Klutch Sports Group have amicably settled their ongoing legal dispute concerning Noel’s 2020-21 contract with the New York Knicks and other related issues. The terms of the settlement include full payment of fees owed by Noel to Paul and Klutch Sports Group related to the Knicks contract as well as withdrawal of all pending legal proceedings,” read the statement.

According to previous reports, Rich Paul alleged that Noel owed him four percent in commissions from the $5 million Knicks deal. This would come up to roughly $200,000 owed by Noel. More importantly, though, all pending lawsuits against Klutch Sports have been dropped, thereby allowing them to clear their name in this controversial dispute.