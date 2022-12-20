By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Golden State Warriors (15-16) visit the New York Knicks (17-13) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Knicks prediction and pick.

Golden State has lost three of their last four games to drop them to 11th in the Western Conference. The Warriors are 14-17 against the spread while 60% of their games have gone over. New York has won seven straight games to bump them up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are 16-12-2 against the spread while 59% of their games have gone under. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Golden State took the first matchup at home, 111-101.

Here are the Warriors-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Knicks Odds

Golden State Warriors: +5.5 (-108)

New York Knicks: -5.5 (-112)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Despite winning their last two games, the Warriors enter tonight’s game as six-point underdogs thanks to the recent injury to star guard Steph Curry. While their numbers will drop with Curry out, they’ve been a strong offensive team throughout the season. Golden State ranks third in scoring and 11th in offensive rating. They’re crippled by their defense, however, as they rank 26th in points allowed and 19th in defensive rating. Golden State doesn’t do themselves any favors on the glass where they rank 18th in rebound differential and 22nd in rebound rate. While Curry and Andrew Wiggins remain out tonight, the Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson as probable.

Golden State showed us their recipe for winning without Steph in their most recent matchup with Toronto: let Poole cook. Jordan Poole scored a career-high 43 points in the victory as he was the clear number-one option in Golden State’s offense. While Poole can’t be expected to score 40+ every night, he’s flashed the potential to carry the Warriors in stretches. For the season, Poole averages 19 PPG and 4.6 APG. He’s been moderately efficient by shooting 44% from the field but he’s shot just 33% from three. That being said, Poole figured it out in recent games. Poole shot 9-20 from beyond the arc over his last two games but will need to continue his hot shooting tonight if the Warriors want to cover.

While Poole’s career night stole the headlines, Draymond Green’s big offensive night cannot be overlooked. Green scored 17 points (7-15, 3-6 from three), pulled down nine rebounds, and dished out five assists. Draymond isn’t going to put up these offensive numbers every game but he’ll have to step up again if Golden State wants to cover tonight. Green averages just 8.4 PPG despite shooting 53% from the field. He’s been their primary distributor as well, averaging 6.6 APG. That number is sure to increase with Steph out and if the last game is any indication, Green is up to the task. His recent aggressiveness on offense is something to keep in mind before making a Warriors-Knicks prediction.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks flipped a switch in recent weeks and now find themselves in a prime position to make a run toward the postseason. New York has a solid offense that ranks 13th in scoring and 13th in offensive rating. They are a strong defensive team that ranks 14th in points allowed and ninth in defensive rating. The Knicks’ strongest trait is their rebounding, however, as they rank seventh in rebound differential and ninth in rebound rate.

The biggest factor in New York’s recent turnaround has been Julius Randle. Randle has averaged 26.7 PPG, 11.4 RPG, and 4.0 APG during their winning streak. He’ll need to continue his strong play if the Knicks want to cover tonight. The powerful forward has a tough matchup against Golden State’s Draymond Green but he performed well against the Warriors in their first meeting. Despite the loss, Randle scored 20 points on 47% shooting. With his increased aggression in recent weeks, expect Rabble to surpass that number tonight.

While Randle’s play has garnered headlines, point guard Jalen Brunson is the catalyst for New York’s offense. Brunson averages 20.8 PPG and 6.2 APG while shooting 47% from the field. Additionally, Brunson maintained a 50% shooting percentage from beyond the arc during their win streak. The Warriors are atrocious on defense, especially on the perimeter. Brunson will need to have another strong game running the show tonight if the Knicks want to cover.

Final Warriors-Knicks Prediction & Pick

Despite New York’s strong play of late, I like Golden State to keep things close thanks to the emergence of Jordan Poole as a number one option.

