The New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by the score of 102-93 in Game 4 of the first round NBA Playoffs series to take a 3-1 series lead.

Knicks fans were alive and brought the energy to Madison Square Garden. The fans were so pumped after the win that they continued to celebrate in the streets of Manhattan outside of Madison Square Garden.

Knicks fans continue their celebration outside of MSG after their Game 4 win over the Cavs 🙌pic.twitter.com/5CFzNrs1dG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

Knicks fans have been waiting for a team that is competitive and successful in the NBA Playoffs. Now, the Knicks are a win away from going to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013, when Carmelo Anthony led the team a win over the Boston Celtics in the first round. New York eventually lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round in six games that season.

This season, the Knicks face the Cavaliers, who have Donovan Mitchell, the star player that the Knicks and their fans thought would be on their side this summer. Now, the Knicks with the young players and depth that they kept as a result of not completing a trade for Donovan Mitchell, are up three games to one against him in the first round.

The offseason signing of Jalen Brunson was met with some questions, but he has turned out to be well worth the price. Jalen Brunson scored 29 points. Former third overall pick RJ Barrett scored 26 as well, and has been a key part of the Knicks’ wins in games three and four at home. RJ Barrett has taken criticism over his career, but he seems to be scratching the surface of what Knicks fans were hoping he would be.

The series returns to Cleveland for Game 5 on Wednesday, and the Knicks will look to close it out.