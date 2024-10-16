New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa caught himself in an awkward moment after the New York Yankees made it two wins against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS on Tuesday. After the Knicks' preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Achiuwa and his teammates answered questions from the media in the locker room. However, the power forward was caught off guard when asked about the Yankees ALCS run. Since to Achiuwa, it's all about the New York Mets.

“Do you care about the Yankees,” asked a reporter.

“I'm a Mets fan,” Achiuwa responded.

“You grew up in the Bronx,” the reporter said.

“I went to school in the Bronx. I grew up in Queens,” Achiuwa clarified.

Expand Tweet

Born in Nigeria, Achiuwa moved to the United States after his parents settled in Queens. The 25-year-old went to Our Saviour Lutheran School in New York and played basketball as a freshman at Memphis. Initially drafted by the Miami Heat, after Achiuwa had signed with the Toronto Raptors in 2021, he was traded to the Knicks in 2023.

Achiuwa played 49 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 7.6 points and 1.1 assists in 24.2 minutes per game. He played 35 minutes in the team's fourth consecutive preseason win, leading the team with 20 points.

What's next for Mets fan, Yankees hater and Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa?

The Yankees and Mets share a fierce rivalry, and the two rivals could set up a blockbuster World Series by winning their respective championship series. While everyone knows who Achiuwa will be rooting for, everyone in New York will root for him and the Knicks once the World Series ends. Since the Knicks might be the best in the NBA after the moves they made this offseason.

Trading for Karl-Anthony Towns made it clear, if it wasn't abundantly so already, that the Knicks' brass are pushing all of their chips into the center of the table for this upcoming 2024-25 season. Before that deal, the Knicks had already resigned OG Anunoby to a long-term contract and traded a shocking number of first-round draft picks for Mikal Bridges of the crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets.

By adding Towns, New York shored up the one true weakness on its roster: its frontcourt depth. This was going to be a significant concern. Mitchell Robinson was expected to miss the opening chunk of the season due to injury. Adding Towns creates more spacing on offense for New York. That allows Jalen Brunson to operate in isolation and within the game's flow. The Knicks should be explosive this year and can match the championship pedigree their baseball teams carry.