By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

RJ Barrett is expected to miss around a week due to a finger laceration, per Stefan Bondy. Barrett reportedly suffered the injury during the New York Knicks’ devastating loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Knicks have endured a mediocre 2022-2023 campaign. But Luka Doncic sent them home in miserable fashion after the Mavs’ star posted a 60-21-10 line to lead Dallas to an improbable comeback victory. This RJ Barrett postgame update quite literally added injury to insult for New York.

Barrett has endured his share of ups and downs for the Knicks throughout the campaign. He’s averaging 20 points per game on 43 percent field goal and 33 percent three-point shooting. New York would like to see an increase in efficiency from Barrett, but he’s fared well for the most part. He’s also become a pivotal piece to the puzzle in New York. Barrett recently discussed his increased role.

“A lot of teams go small nowadays. I don’t think it’ll be anything too crazy,” Barrett said. “It’ll be fun. We’ll pick our spots and we’ll see how it goes. I do what I’ve got to do. Whatever it is it doesn’t matter where coach puts me. I’ll do what I’ve got to do. Today’s NBA is different. It’s having another wing out there. You see Julius, he’s a wing. He just happens to be a monster.”

New York fell to 18-17 on the season following their loss to the Mavs. They will attempt to rebound on Thursday against the Spurs in San Antonio amid RJ Barrett’s absence.