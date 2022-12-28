The New York Knicks, on fire to begin the month of December, have come crashing back to earth in their past three games – all losses. Nevertheless, every game represents a new opportunity, and Julius Randle and the Knicks had a chance to turn their fortunes around. But it wasn’t going to be an easy game, not by any stretch of the imagination, as they faced Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

For much of the game, the Knicks appeared to be in control. With 33.9 seconds left in the game, the Knicks still led by nine, 112-103. It was all going according to plan for New York. However, Luka Doncic was not about to let a historic performance go to waste. The Mavs rallied back to send the game to overtime off an inexplicable Doncic putback that even sparked a hilarious dance. And the Knicks, clearly reeling due to what was such a demoralizing collapse, fell short in overtime en route to a 126-121 loss.

Of course, Knicks fans, ever the expressive bunch, expressed their dismay after allowing Doncic to explode for an epic 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple double.

Meanwhile, other Knicks fans couldn’t help but be amazed by such a magical performance from Luka Doncic, one of the most exhilarating players to watch in today’s game.

Doncic’s greatness may be unquestioned to Knicks fans but the rest of his Mavs supporting cast remains suspect to them. This may reek of nothing but copium, but others went in on the fact that Luka needed to put up insane numbers just to squeak by a Knicks team that was missing Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett. It just goes to show that it is still difficult to process a defeat of such nature, and that fans will tell themselves what they need to hear to feel better about a crushing loss.

Three of the past four losses for the Knicks have been heartbreaking. Pascal Siakam’s 52-point explosion snapped New York’s eight-game winning streak, DeMar DeRozan rubbed salt on their wounds with a nasty and-one game-winner, and now, Luka Doncic put them to the sword. Knicks fans will be hoping that Julius Randle and the rest of the squad manage to turn the tides when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.