The New York Knicks fell behind, 2-1 in their second round NBA Playoffs series against the Miami Heat. After losing homecourt advantage by dropping Game 1, they rallied back in Game 2 to tie the series. Now they find themselves facing a must win Game 4 to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole. Following the Knicks Game 3 loss, one of the issues that came up was the Knicks aggressiveness on offense particularly when it comes to attacking the Heat’s top defenders in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. RJ Barrett is one of the Knicks with the ability to attack off the dribble and after the game he suggested that, that should be more of the game plan.

RJ Barrett was asked about attacking Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the offensive end: "I don't care who's guarding me, I'm gonna try to play… no matter who's in front of us, we've just got to play our type of basketball." pic.twitter.com/3o0Oi736Sd — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 6, 2023

“I don’t care who’s guarding me, I’m going to try to play,” Barrett said. “You can look at it that way, you can also look at it like maybe if you get them in early foul trouble, it might change the game. No matter who is in front of us, we just got to play our type of basketball.”

The Knicks definitely will need RJ Barrett to play his type of basketball if they want to get a split on the Heat home floor. He’s been matched up with Jimmy Butler and Barrett’s offensive aggressiveness is needed. In Game 3, Barrett finished with 14 points and three rebounds but shot only 5-16 from the field and 2-7 from the three-point line.

Throughout the NBA playoffs so far, Barrett has been averaging 19.6 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 45.7 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from the three-point line and 70.7 percent from the free-throw line.