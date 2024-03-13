The New York Knicks have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, and they just got a major boost this week with the return of OG Anunoby who had been out of the lineup due to injury. But a big part of the Knicks success this season has been the play of Josh Hart. One of the Knicks top role players, Hart was closing in on a 20-point, 20-rebound game, but was substituted out of the game by Tom Thibodeau. Following the game, Thibodeau had a hilarious response when asked about that decision as per Fred Katz of The Athletic.
“He's gonna give me grief about something,” Tom Thibodeau said. “It goes in one ear, out the other.” Thibodeau also said that all Hart cares about is winning.
The No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Josh Hart is in his first full season with the Knicks. He was traded to the Knicks last season in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. Hart has become one of the Knicks most dependable players and a favorite of Thibodeau.
This season, Hart has appeared in 63 games for the Knicks , including 24 starts at a little under 32 minutes per game. He's been averaging 8.9 points per game, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists with splits of 42.7 percent shooting from the field, 32.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 76.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Knicks are currently 38-27 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are a full game ahead of the Orlando Magic.