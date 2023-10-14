In the aftermath of the Minnesota Timberwolves' uneven first season with their twin-towers experiment, it wasn't a surprise to see both of Karl-Anthony Towns' and Rudy Gobert's names end up in trade rumors. (Of course, the Timberwolves didn't exactly get a chance to see how the two adapt to each other since Towns was out for quite some time due to injury.) And as is the case whenever a star-caliber player is available on the trade market, the New York Knicks always come up as a potential destination.

At the moment, there are no ironclad indicators that the Timberwolves would want to trade Towns, as they want to see their twin-towers setup through, and there are no concrete links connecting the 27-year old big man to a potential move to the Knicks. But at the very least, Towns has a huge supporter in a prominent Knicks figure in head coach Tom Thibodeau, who showered the big man he coached from April 2016 to January 2019 with praise.

Thibodeau, in an interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, expressed his undying admiration for the Timberwolves star center.

“When you look at an offensive player, particularly a big, the skill set that he has, I think we all saw, to win the 3-point contest and stuff like that, there’s nothing he can’t do offensively. He has continued to get better I think,” the Knicks head coach said. “Watching the progress he’s made throughout his career, he’s as gifted as they come.”

Karl-Anthony Towns would be such a godsend for the Knicks; Towns would be a boon for their spacing, and if ever he lands on the Knicks without Julius Randle having to give way, he'd form such a versatile inside-outside frontcourt with the shot-creating lefty.

With the Knicks in the business of star-hunting, Towns could end up being such an enticing target for Tom Thibodeau and company. And where there's smoke, there's fire, so perhaps there truly is a chance that KAT ends up in the Big Apple eventually especially if Anthony Edwards continues his ascent as the Timberwolves' go-to-guy, pushing Towns out in the process.