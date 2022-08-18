According to recent reports, the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have re-engaged their trade talks for superstar Donovan Mitchell. At this point, however, the deal does not seem imminent. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith appears to have a clear understanding as to why this is the case.

According to Stephen A, his sources tell him that the Jazz have rejected New York’s offer for Julius Randle. It sounds like Utah has no interest in the All-Star power forward (h/t Knicks insider Tommy Beer):

“Utah didn’t want Julius Randle, from what I’m told,” Smith said. “They don’t want him. The Knicks were willing to unload him. Utah don’t want him. They want RJ Barrett. They want at least six first round picks.”

Stephen A Smith on SiriumXM w/ @RickKamlaSports this afternoon when asked about potential Mitchell deal: "Utah didn't want Julius Randle, from what I'm told. They don't want him. The Knicks were willing to unload him. They want RJ Barrett. They want at least 6 1st-round picks." pic.twitter.com/9Nn7DuwlZe — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 18, 2022

As Smith said, the Jazz have their eye on RJ Barrett, who the Knicks seem hesitant to part ways with. The fact that Barrett is just 22 and still has a lot of basketball ahead of him could be a major reason why the Knicks want to keep the highly-touted swingman in New York.

Stephen A also mentioned that the Jazz want much more than just one star for Donovan Mitchell. Much like how they coaxed the Minnesota Timberwolves to give up a historic haul for Rudy Gobert, they’re also looking for the same, if not an even bigger package for Mitchell. This could come in the form of no less than six first-round draft picks as part of New York’s compensation package.

If you ask Stephen A Smith, however, it sounds like he would be willing to give up the whole farm for Spida.