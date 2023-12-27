The Thunder and Knicks will face off in a battle of playoff hopefuls on Wednesday night.

The New York Knicks head west to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesdaynight. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Knicks-Thunder prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Knicks are coming off a terrific 129-122 Christmas Day win over the Milwaukee Bucks. New York managed to fend off a pair of 32-point performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard thanks to a 38-point explosion from Jalen Brunson. Julius Randle also had a strong outing with 24 points and nine rebounds, while RJ Barrett added 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Similarly, the Thunder dominated the West's No. 1 seed Minnesota Timberwolves 129-106, giving them just their seventh loss of the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was his usual superstar self as he scored 34 points on an efficient 14-of-19 shooting from the field. He also added six rebounds and nine assists. Apart from SGA, three other Thunder players scored at least 20 points — Jalen Williams had 21, while Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort had 20 apiece.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Thunder Odds

New York Knicks: +3 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3 (-110)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Thunder

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: MSG, Bally Sports Oklahoma

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are 15-12 against the spread this season, including 9-7 on the road. However, New York is just 5-7 as the less favored team. Knicks games have surpassed the over/under 16 of 29 times this season, including 10 of 17 away from Madison Square Garden.

New York will have the rest advantage in this one as the Thunder played a game on Tuesday night. But the Knicks just have an ATS record of 3-4 in such games.

Nonetheless, New York should enter this game with some momentum following its massive win over Milwaukee. Jalen Brunson, who is in the midst of an All-Star worthy campaign, is coming off a pair of stellar performances, both against the Bucks. He scored 36 points in a loss on Saturday, then followed up with a 38-point masterclass in their win on Christmas.

Julius Randle has also turned things around after his historically bad start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The lefty has especially turned it up a notch in December, as he has scored at least 20 points in all of his games this month. Through this stretch, Randle is averaging 26.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

The Knicks will, however, continue to be without two big men. Mitchell Robinson has already been ruled out for the season, while Jericho Sims is also out with an ankle injury.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma City has gone 19-8 against the spread overall and 11-5 at Paycom Center this season. As the favorites, the Thunder have an ATS record of 12-5. On the over/under, Thunder games have eclipsed the point total in 17 of of their 28 games, including 11 of 16 games at home.

Oklahoma City boasts the 6th-best offense in the league, scoring 118.5 points per 100 possessions. They also have the 6th-best defensive rating in the NBA. Their prowess on both sides of the floor was especially evident in their impressive win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Like the Knicks, the Thunder should enter this game with a ton of confidence after what they did to Minnesota's No. 1 ranked defense. They dropped 129 points while shooting 60.5 percent from the field and going 18-of-39 from beyond the arc.

The Thunder are also the second-most efficient three-point shooting team in the NBA at 38.6 percent. This should be a good match up for them as the Knicks are just 19th in opposing three-point percentage this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been terrific all season long, but he has turned the dial up a notch over his last nine games. Through this stretch, SGA is averaging 33.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 3.4 steals while shooting 54.9 percent from the field.

Chet Holmgren isn't looking like a rookie at all and has been elite on both ends of the floor. In December, he is averaging 16.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks.

The Thunder have yet to submit their injury report, though Jalen Williams (illness) and Josh Giddey (ankle) were on the IL prior to Tuesday's game versus Minnesota. The two wound up playing.

Final Knicks-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Thunder should take this win and cover the spread. Oklahoma City is elite on both ends of the floor, while the New York is missing a key defensive stud in Mitchell Robinson. Gilgeous-Alexander should be in for a dominant offensive game against New York's undersized guards. Likewise, OKC's elite perimeter defenders should also give Jalen Brunson some problems.

Final Knicks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: -3 (-110), Under: 240 (-110)