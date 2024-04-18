Two of the most prestigious teams in the Eastern Conference will duke it out in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The New York Knicks exceeded the expectations this season to earn the 2-seed, while the Philadelphia 76ers fell down the standings due to Joel Embiid's injury en route to the 7-seed. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the highly anticipated postseason series between the Knicks and Sixers.
Where is Knicks vs. 76ers?
By securing the 2-seed, the Knicks will have home-court advantage in the first round. They play their games at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, and will host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7. The 76ers, who will host Games 3, 4 and 6, play at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
How to watch Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: 76ers at Knicks: Saturday, April 20 at 6 p.m. ET – ESPN
Game 2: 76ers at Knicks: Monday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET – TNT
Game 3: Knicks at 76ers: Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET – TNT
Game 4: Knicks at 76ers: Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. ET – ABC
Game 5: 76ers at Knicks: Tuesday, April 30
Game 6: Knicks at 76ers: Thursday, May 2
Game 7: 76ers at Knicks: Saturday, May 4 – TNT
Knicks storylines
New York has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA this season. Despite Julius Randle playing only 46 games this year due to a shoulder injury, the Knicks managed to win 50 games, their highest win total since 2012-13. Unfortunately, Randle won't return in the playoffs, but the team has found ways to win without him.
Most obviously, Jalen Brunson has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA. Some fans questioned when the team signed him to be their franchise player in summer 2022, but he has exceeded all expectations ever since. Brunson does all of the little things that lead to winning, but he has also developed into an elite scorer. In fact, his 11 40-point games this season were second-most in the league.
His former Villanova teammates have helped him along the way. Josh Hart plays great defense and is one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA. He has been a perfect fit in Tom Thibodeau's system. Additionally, Donte DiVincenzo has been one of the most improved players in the league this season. His 283 three-point makes set a franchise record.
The Knicks have taken things up a notch since making a massive trade at the NBA trade deadline. The team sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby, a deal that has worked out perfectly when he's been on the floor. Anunoby is one of the best defenders in the league, and although he missed some time after arriving in New York due to an elbow, he has been a seamless fit with his new team.
76ers storylines
Like the Knicks, the 76ers have dealt with some major injury issues this year, although they didn't overcome them nearly as well as New York. The Sixers were one of the best teams in the league when Embiid was healthy, and the reigning MVP was well on his way to winning that award again.
Then, a knee injury forced the big man to miss 31 of the final 36 games of the season. Luckily, Embiid did get his feet under him in the last few games before the postseason, even scoring over 30 points in each of his final three regular season games. He wasn't at his best in a ‘nasty' play-in tournament win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but still made a major impact on both sides of the ball.
Philadelphia is a much different team with Embiid on the floor, and his return to health drastically changes the outlook of this series. His absence (and the trading of James Harden) did allow Tyrese Maxey to develop into one of the NBA's best players, though. Maxey finished the season averaging 25.9 points per game, the 11th-best mark in the league.
After outlasting a postseason stalwart like Miami with Embiid back in the fold, the Sixers have all the confidence needed become the just seventh 7-seed in league history to win a first-round series.