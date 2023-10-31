The NBA season is officially underway and the second-week slate carries on with a playoff rematch from a season ago between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Our NBA odds series continues with a Knicks-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

In the most recent outing for the New York Knicks, they hit the road to New Orleans, where they were dealt their biggest loss of the season. The Knicks struggled to see the ball go in the basket as they scored only 87 points in the nine-point defeat. New York ended the contest with a 36.7% field goal percentage on 90 total shots and a measly 18.9% three-point field goal percentage on 37 attempts. With this loss in the rearview mirror, Julius Randle and company will try and get back on track against the Cavaliers, a team whose number they had all season long last year.

After winning the season opener in a close one-point game in Brooklyn, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of a two-game losing streak. If one word could characterize Cleveland's season through the first week of play, it would be injuries. The Cavaliers have seen Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen all miss at least one of their three games. Now, they are getting ready for back-to-back games against the Knicks. The same team that outed them in the playoffs last year 4-1 in the opening round. With this as motivation, this is undoubtedly a game that Cleveland has had circled on their calendar.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Cavaliers Odds

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-114)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3.5 (-106)

Over: 212.5 (-110)

Under: 212.5 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Although the Knicks struggled to see their three-pointers fall on Saturday, three-point shooting is still a strong suit for this team. They have five players (Brunson, Quickley, Randle, Grimes, and Barrett) averaging two or more made threes per game. This has led to the Knicks averaging 15.0 made threes per game, the fourth most made per game in the NBA. More importantly, they are converting their attempts from deep at a 36.9% rate, which is ninth in the league. They have excelled most in catch-and-shoot situations from three. New York averages 10.7 made threes in catch-and-shoot scenarios, the sixth highest in the league. The Knicks know how to get open looks for their shooters, and they will be ready to do the same in Cleveland.

With one of the more underrated frontcourts in the league, the tandem of Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle has been terrorizing opponents in rebounding so far. Both players are ranked in the top 12 in the league in rebounds per game, averaging 11.3 rebounds. This leadership on their end has the team ahead of most of the league in this department. The Knicks are currently fifth in the league in rebounds per game with 50.3 and are outrebounding their opponents 151-133. Additionally, of the 50.3 rebounds per game, their physicality on the glass has shined, averaging 14.7 contested rebounds. With Jarrett Allen's status uncertain, Robinson and Randle are ready to lead the charge and dominate the Cavaliers in the paint yet again.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Even with the backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell being injured to begin the season, the Cavaliers have excelled with ball security. Guys like Caris LeVert, Max Strus, and Isaac Okoro have all stepped up in their absence. This collective effort has the Cavaliers averaging the second-fewest turnovers per game, with only 10.3. In addition, they have the second best assist to turnover ratio of 2.39. However long Garland and Mitchell are out, it will cause concern for this team. But fortunately for them, they have more than enough capable guards to take over their responsibilities.

Since the Cavaliers have had all of these injuries, it has allowed Evan Mobley to showcase his full potential. This led to his monster performance on Saturday against the Pacers. In this game, he scored the second most points he has had in his career with 33. Aiding this was his 8-10 effort from the foul line, the second most free throws he has made in a game in his career. In the three games he has played, on 33.7 minutes per game, he is averaging 19.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks. Mobley is a future superstar in this league, and with this increased role as the team's centerpiece, he is making the most of it.

Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

It is always exciting to watch a playoff rematch the following year in the regular season. More often than not, both teams will give it their all to prove they still have what it takes to beat their opponent. Although this matchup will look slightly different, given Cleveland's injury troubles, the output will remain the same. It is always tough to pick a team with some banged-up stars. However, I will be going with the Cavaliers. In a home game against the team that ended their season a year ago, the Cavaliers will be out to prove a point. Defensive Player of the Year hopeful Evan Mobley will continue his prolific run to begin the year by proving he upped his physicality and intensity in the paint from last season. Give me the Cavaliers.

Final Knicks-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers +3.5 (-106)