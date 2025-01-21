ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Knicks are playing well, while the Nets are struggling to enter this matchup in a battle between New York teams. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Nets prediction and pick.

The Knicks are 28-16 and have been one of the better teams in the NBA this year. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are the team's keys. The Knicks have the talent to compete in the East this season against the Celtics and the Cavaliers. They can make a big statement in this matchup and get a big win in the battle between two New York teams.

The Nets have struggled this year. They are 14-29 and lost eight of their last nine games. Cam Thomas is the best player on the Nets, and Cameron Johnson is just behind him. Both are massive keys for them, and they need to step up in this game for the Nets to have any sort of chance against the Knicks.

How To Watch Knicks vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' offense has improved dramatically year over year. They are seventh in scoring at 117 points per game, third in field goal percentage at 49.5%, and fifth in three-point shooting at 37.7% from behind the arc. Five players on the Knicks average over double digits in scoring. Jalen Brunson is the overall leader on offense, leading with 26 points per game. He also leads the team in assists with 7.4 per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been an amazing pickup for the Knicks. At 25.4 points per game, he is second to Brunson in scoring. The Knicks should score easily against a Nets defense that has struggled this season.

The Nets have struggled on offense this year. They are 29th in scoring at 106.6 points per game, 26th in field goal percentage at 44.5%, and 17th in three-point percentage at 36%. Six different Nets players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Cam Thomas leading at 24.7 points per game.

Cam Johnson leads the team now that Thomas has been injured, averaging 19.5 points per game. Ben Simmons is also the leader in assists, with 7.1 per game. This offense takes a huge hit without Thomas, but the Knicks' defense has been unimpressive all season. They should find some offense, but it might be tough overall.

The Nets' defense has struggled this year. They are 19th in scoring defense, at 114 points per game, 30th in field goal defense, at 48.9%, and 30th in three-point defense, at 38%. Nic Claxton has been a big bright spot for a struggling Nets frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.4 points per game, and in blocks, at 1.2 per game.

Ziaire Williams leads the team in steals, with one per game. This defense has been hit hard by injuries but has struggled as a unit throughout the season. This is a bad matchup against a Knicks offense that is firing on all cylinders.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks' defense has been solid at best this season. They are ninth in points allowed, at 111 points per game, 19th in field goal percentage, at 47% from the field, and 29th in three-point percentage defense, at 37.9% from behind the arc. Towns has been a beast for this frontcourt and is playing extremely well. He leads the team in rebounds, at 13.9 per game, while OG Anunoby is the team leader in blocks per game, at 0.9 per game.

The Knicks also have a solid on-ball defense and four players who average at least one steal, with Josh Hart leading the team with 1.5 per game. Although this defense has taken a step back, they have a good matchup against a bad, injury-riddled Nets offense.

Final Knicks-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are the better team and should easily win against the Nets in the battle for New York. The Nets are injury-riddled and missing their best player, Cam Thomas, while the Knicks are pretty healthy. The Knicks have the playmakers and should score easily against a bad Nets team. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are the two best players in this game. They should score easily and do whatever they want throughout the game. The Knicks win and cover against the Nets in Brooklyn.

Final Knicks-Nets Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -11.5 (-110)