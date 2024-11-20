ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Suns host the New York Knicks for an interconference matchup on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Suns prediction and pick.

The Knicks are coming off a huge win against the Washington Wizards, 134-106. They have now won three straight games including back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets to surge back to over .500. At 8-6, the Knicks are now 4th in the Eastern Conference and 6.5 games back of the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. They now take on the Suns, who are without Kevin Durant.

The Suns are going through a rough stretch right now. After starting the year 8-1, they have won just one game in the previous six including four straight losses. The Orlando Magic, who are winners of six straight, got the best of Phoenix last time out, 109-99. The Suns have now failed to reach 100 points scored in two of their last three games. What is interesting is after this contest against New York, the Suns don't play again until the 26th when they face the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Cup match. That rest could be good for them.

Here are the Knicks-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Suns Odds

New York Knicks: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Phoenix Suns: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Mitchell Robinson remains out while Precious Achiuwa is dealing with a hamstring injury. He is doubtful and lastly, Miles McBride is a game-time decision with an illness.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been huge for the Knicks since his arrival right before the season started. He's missed one game, but in the 13 he has played, he has averaged 26.2 points (10th in NBA), 12.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. He is also shooting at a high rate of 54.4%. The better Towns plays, the better the Knicks have a chance at winning.

Since Towns is now on the team, that takes a ton of pressure off of Jalen Brunson. Now, Brunson doesn't need to try and carry the team when they are deep and ready to contend. Brunson is still scoring as he does at 24.4 points per game and has 7.1 assists to go with it. There is no reason why the Knicks can't win comfortably in Phoenix without KD playing.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic are currently listed as a game-time decision ahead of this game and this crucial battle for them. The Suns need to get back on track. They started very hot but now can't buy a win. They take on a really good Knicks team that is aiming to make noise in a terrible Eastern Conference.

Phoenix needs Beal healthy. When he is available, he keeps the Suns in the game with his elite scoring. He and Devin Booker still make for a dynamic duo on offense. In nine games this year, Beal has averaged 17.8 points per game on 47.5% shooting. He has missed the last few games with a calf injury.

Booker is the man right now. He's averaging 23.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He must continue his play-up on both sides of the floor to give his team a chance. If they don't have Beal available, he may need to score 40+ to give them a shot.

Final Knicks-Suns Prediction & Pick

I expect the Knicks to cover this spread on the road as they are not nearly as banged up as the Suns are.

Final Knicks-Suns Prediction & Pick: Knicks -5 (-110), Under 220 (-110)