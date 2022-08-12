Kobe Bryant crash photo trial sees important testimony from ex-LAPD officer

The trial for the invasion of privacy lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant continues, and a new testimony from an ex-LAPD officer could help her case over the unauthorized leak of the Kobe Bryant crash photos.

On Friday former LAPD officer Adam Bercovici served as an expert witness hired by Vanessa’s legal team, and he testified that the illegal sharing of crime scene photos has been a common practice in their field for years now. Per TMZ, Bercovici noted that law enforcement officials take photos of human remains, which they call “death books,” even though there is really no legitimate reason for them to do so.

The ex-LA cop also admitted that he once saw a polaroid of Nicole Brown Simpson’s dead body during the OJ Simpson murder case back in 1994.