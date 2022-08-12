fbpx
Kobe Bryant crash photo trial sees important testimony from ex-LAPD officer

The trial for the invasion of privacy lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant continues, and a new testimony from an ex-LAPD officer could help her case over the unauthorized leak of the Kobe Bryant crash photos.

On Friday former LAPD officer Adam Bercovici served as an expert witness hired by Vanessa’s legal team, and he testified that the illegal sharing of crime scene photos has been a common practice in their field for years now.  Per TMZ, Bercovici noted that law enforcement officials take photos of human remains, which they call “death books,” even though there is really no legitimate reason for them to do so.

The ex-LA cop also admitted that he once saw a polaroid of Nicole Brown Simpson’s dead body during the OJ Simpson murder case back in 1994.

Bercovici shared that while the issue is indeed painful for family and friends of the deceased, not a lot has been done to resolve the issue and put an end to the said practice.Vanessa Bryant is seeking millions in compensation over the Kobe Bryant crash photo leak, but more than that, she wants to make sure that the photos taken by LA County Sheriff’s deputies and LA fire departments won’t get out for the public to see. Her lawyer said the she is living in  “in fear, anxiety and terror” over the thought that the graphic pictures would be released in the future.

Kobe Bryant’s widow has been really emotional ever since the trial started on Wednesday, and no one can blame her. There has been a lot of revelations and claims made during the trial so far, with her lawyer saying that the photos of Kobe, their daughter Gianna and many others in the crash site were shared “for a laugh.”

The trial is expected to be an extensive one that lasts for 10 days. Here’s to hoping that Vanessa will get the justice and peace she deserves.

