Here is our Strength Social Link Guide for Koromaru in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable – Social Link Guide

You can find him in the lounge Iwatodai Dormitory. He is available every day at night. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, Koromaru does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Dirty Collar, which allows the fusion of Siegfried.

Koromaru Dialogue Options

Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as August 15. To start it, the player must have reached at least Rank 1 of the Priestess Social Link.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Strength arcana with you.

Rank 1

> Koromaru seems happy… Wait! 0 Okay, you can eat it. 0

> Koromaru keeps eating… How does it taste? 0 It’s delicious, huh? 0

> Koromaru has finished eating and seems satisfied… Can I pet you? 0 Paw-five! 0



Rank 2

> Fuuka came in… Fleas!? 0 Are you itchy somewhere? 0

“Woof.” Does it feel good? +3 Did it hurt? 0



Rank 3

> There’s a ball at Koromaru’s feet… Pick it up +3 Don’t pick it up 0

> …He brought it back in his mouth. Good boy! +3 One more? +3

Fuuka: “Hey do you think Koro-chan is still young?” I think he’s still young. 0 Nah, he’s an old man. 0



Rank 4

> Mr. Ono is staring at Koromaru… Yes, he’s a dog… 0 Are you scared of him? 0

Mr. Ono: “Player Name, is this your dog!?” Yes. 0 He lives at the dorm… 0

Mr. Ono: “Please! Just lend him to me!” No. 0 What for…? 0

“Arf.” Can you do it boy? +3 You don’t have to do it. 0

Mr Ono: “I’m pretty sure I lost it around here. C’mon, I’m counting on you, Inuchiyo.” Who? 0 Don’t give him new names. 0

Mr Ono: “Goodness, though, I’m so relieved…” …But that’s a katana. 0 You said it was a… 0

Mr Ono: “And I’ve been invited to a wedding, so I’d be embarrassed to go unarmed!” Indeed… 0 Why a katana, though? 0

“Arf.” Thanks. 0 We helped him out. 0



Rank 5

> Koromaru is sitting patiently… We’re with you. +3 …Is it hard to forget? 0

> Other dogs return the howl from every direction… Saying hi to the priest? +3 Are you lonely? 0 You gotta be quieter. 0



Rank 6

> …You finally caught up. What’re you doing? 0 Isn’t this a crime? 0

Tanned Man: “Huh? Stay out of this, ya brat!” Time to call the cops. 0 You stay outta this! 0

> Koromaru is on guard as he watches the two leave… It’s all right now. +3 You should’ve bit him. 0



Rank 7

Fuuka: “Huh? You didn’t eat all of it… But it’s good meat, with the bone still in.” Did you cook it? 0 Is he not feeling well? 0

> Koromaru is still carrying the meat in his mouth… Not going to eat it? 0 Is this on purpose? 0

> Koromaru is watching the puppy intently… How long has it been here? 0 Was this puppy abandoned? 0

> What should you do? Check the puppy 0 Give the puppy water 0

> Koromaru is wagging his tail happily… Glad we found his owner. +3 Good work, Koromaru! 0 Why’d you wait so long? 0



Rank 8

> If you recall correctly, what you did was… Brushed him +3 Played ball with him 0

> Where would you start brushing him…? The back +3 The face 0 The paws 0



Rank 9

> Koromaru is looking at you quietly… Are we good replacements? 0 Is it hard to let go? 0

> The way Koromaru thinks of us is… He sees us as friends. +3 We aren’t replacements. +2



Rank 10

>Dirty Collar Is this yours? 0 Why are you giving me this? 0

> It seems he wants you to hold on to it… Thanks. 0 I’ll cherish this. 0

> But a collar? Am I your master? 0 Want to wear this? 0

> Koromaru is shaking his head… The priest’s your master? 0 Want me to hold on to this? 0

> Koromaru answered energetically… Am I your comrade? 0 Will you stick with me? 0



Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you will not have Koromaru as your Strength Social Link. Instead, Yuko Nishiwaki will be your Strength Social Link.

That's all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable's Strength Social Link, Koromaru. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC.