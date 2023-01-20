Here is our Priestess Social Link Guide for Fuuka Yamagishi in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Fuuka Yamagishi Priestess Social Link Guide

You can find her outside the bathroom on the second floor of Gekkoukan during the day on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays. If you’re playing the Female Protagonist, you will find her on Thursdays instead of Fridays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, Fuuka does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive Headphones, which allows the fusion of Scathach. Additionally, if you are playing as the female protagonist, you will also be able to cook during School Club days.

Fuuka Yamagishi Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as June 15/19. To start it, the player must have Rank 2 Courage. Additionally, you can also romance Fuuka as the Male Protagonist.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Priestess arcana with you.

Rank 1

> What will you say? …… 0 It tastes horrible. 0 Not bad for a beginner. 0



Rank 2

“Maybe I should give him some food. What do you think, [Player Name]-kun?” Sure. +2 No! 0



Rank 3

“Everything I make still tastes terrible…” I believe in you. +3 Yeah, you’re a bad cook. 0 It can’t all taste terrible. 0

“But, there probably aren’t any in the library…” Go to the bookstore. 0 I’ll help you find some. 0



Rank 4

*sigh* “I just wish I was good at something…” I’m sure there’s something. 0 Well, you have a Persona. 0

“Not to mention that I’m kind of embarrassed about it all. I mean, it’s not a very feminine hobby.” Oh, I don’t think so. +3 Yeah, I agree. 0



Rank 5

“W-Well, h-how does it taste?” It’s really good. +3 You did a great job. +3

“You’ve taught me so much, [Player Name]-kun. Thank you for everything…” I’m glad I could help. +2 I didn’t teach you anything. 0



Rank 6

“Just for a little while…?” Okay. +3 Aren’t you overdoing it? 0



Rank 7

“That it’s been a while since I’ve been in a bookstore…” Yeah, I remember. 0 We were just in one… 0

“I guess what I’m trying to say is…” It’s okay. Just calm down. 0 You don’t have to say it. 0



Rank 8

“Why are you always so positive?” I believe in myself. +2 It’s just my personality. +2 I’ve never thought about it. +2

“I want to be with you, [Player Name]-kun…” I want to be with you too. +3 Follow your heart. 0 We’ve always been friends. 0



Rank 9

“I was so happy to hear that that I started to cry…” That’s great. 0 Ahaha! That’s funny. 0

“You feel the same…?” Nod 0 Hug her 0



Rank 10

“Sorry… I don’t know what I’m saying… I’m acting weird, aren’t I?” Are you nervous? 0 You seem like yourself. 0

“With you by my side… I don’t think I’ll be confused anymore.” I’ll be by your side. +3 That’s good. +2

“…Sorry, I’m not very feminine, am I…?” I love the headphones! +3 I’m surprised at your skill. +3



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as June 15/19. To start it, the player must have Rank 2 Courage.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Priestess arcana with you.

Rank 1

Finishing this will allow the player to start the Strength Social Link.

“…H-How is it?” I can’t take another bite. 0 It’s not quite right… 0 Not bad for a first attempt! 0

“So, h-how about it? …Would it be too much trouble?” Okay, I’ll join! 0 Umm… 0



Rank 2

> Fuuka is muttering things to herself… Do you need any help? +3 Do you want me to make it? 0

> …… …What is this? 0 This is big… 0



Rank 3

“So, you can relax a little too, [Player Name]-chan.” Let’s do our best. +3 Want me to teach you? 0

“D-Does that make me seem weird?” Of course not. +3 That’s impressive! +3

“…Th-Thank goodness! They look really delicious.” I’ll give you some. 0 I’ll give you all of them. 0

“I guess… I’m no match for our leader…” That’s not true. +3 There’s always next time. +3



Rank 4

“If only there was something I was actually good at…” You’re good with machines. +3 You back us up all the time. 0

“I want to find something that only I can do… Something that people would rely on me for…” Good luck! +3 I’ll help you find it! +3



Rank 5

“D-Do you think I can make something that difficult…?” Let’s make it together. +3 I’ll watch you. 0

> …Fuuka started dumping sugar into the sifter. That’s sugar. 0 Stop! 0

“…Should I use my hands to mix it in? I know that you use your hands when making hamburger patties.” Use a whisk. 0 Use a spatula. 0

“…Whenever I try that…” You did your best, too. +3 Let’s taste them. 0



Rank 6

> You should try making one of the sweets you’ve made previously… Chocolate Truffle 0 Sweet Fries 0 Sugar Cookie 0 Banana Cupcake 0

“H-How is it…?” You really did your best. +3 It’s delicious! 0



Rank 7

“What are you going to make, [Player Name]-chan?” Chocolate Truffle 0 Sweet Fries 0 Sugar Cookie 0 Banana Cupcake 0

“Seriously… I’m hopeless at everything…” Just try harder next time. +3 That’s not true. 0

“But what should I do with this…? It’s so much rice… It would be such a shame to waste it all.” It’s still edible. +3 It’s rice porridge now. +3



Rank 8

“Have you decided what you’re going to make today?” Chocolate Truffle 0 Sweet Fries 0 Sugar Cookie 0 Banana Cupcake 0



Rank 9

“What are you going to make today, -chan?” Chocolate Truffle 0 Sweet Fries 0 Sugar Cookie 0 Banana Cupcake 0

> …It’s very good. This is really delicious! +3 You’ve mastered rice balls! +3



Rank 10

“That reminds me, I bought a chocolate plate, too. Can you write something on it, [Player Name]-chan?” What should I write? +3 It’s not anyone’s birthday. +3

> What should you write? Congratulations! +3 You Did Your Best! +3 SUCCESS! +3 Friends Forever! +3

> The technology she used must be revolutionary. These are amazing! +3 I’ll take good care of them. +3



Other: Phone Invite on August 13

“…That’s why I was moved from the cooking group to the cleaning group. I wonder what she meant.” You’re very talented. +3 You’re a top-ranked chef. +3 You cause problems. 0



Other: Christmas Event with Yukari

Yukari: “Wow, look! They put lights up all over the mall!” It’s beautiful. 0 You guys aren’t cold? 0

Yukari: “But a Christmas just with the girls is pretty fun, I gotta say.” You’re right. 0 Wait ’til next year! 0



That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Priestess Social Link, Fuuka Yamagishi. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.