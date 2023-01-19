Here is our Strength Social Link guide for Yuko Nishiwaki in Persona 3 Portable. This guide includes the dialogue options, her available days, and more.

The guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Yuko Nishiwaki Strength Social Link Guide

You can find Yuko during the day outside Classroom 2-F in Gekkoukan on Wednesdays and Saturdays. If there are exams, however, she will not be there. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, Yuko or the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max her Social Link level, however, you will receive the Kid’s Letter, which allows the fusion of Siegfried.

Yuko Nishiwaki Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link as early as April 28. To start it, the player must ask to walk her home during Ranks 2 and 3 of the Chariot Social Link. You can also romance Yuko as the male protagonist.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Strength arcana with you.

Rank 1

“…How about you, <Player Name>-kun? Are you enjoying Track Team[/Swim Team/Kendo]?” Yeah, it’s a lot of fun. 0 I haven’t made up my mind. 0



Rank 2

“I’m mentally exhausted…” What happened? +2 Cheer up. 0

“Right, Player Name-kun!?” I agree. +3 I disagree. 0 It doesn’t matter to me. 0

“My reputation as an ‘intellectual’ would be ruined. *blush*” That’s true. +2 You? An intellectual? 0



Rank 3

“Hey, <Player Name>-kun, do you think I eat too much?” Not really. +2 Definitely. 0 It doesn’t matter to me. 0

“You must love being around good-looking girls like Mitsuru and Yukari…” Not necessarily. +2 You’re much cuter, Yuko. +2 It’s kinda nice. 0

“Oh, shoot! It’s already this late?” Let’s go. +2 Let’s stay a bit longer. 0



Rank 4

> Yuko is standing by the shoe rack with a strange look on her face. What’s wrong? 0 Come on, let’s go. 0

“It wouldn’t be funny if I had gum all over my shoes.” Does this happen often? 0 Do you know who did it? 0

“I’m sorry, -kun… I didn’t mean to get you involved.” No worries. +2 Who were they? 0

“Are you mad?” I’m honored. +3 I find it disturbing. 0 I don’t care. 0



Rank 5

“I’m not as tall as you, so I can’t walk as fast…” Hold her hand +2 Wait for her 0

“Heeey!” Do you know him? +2 Is that your son? 0

“…Am I doing the right thing, <Player Name>-kun?” Go for it. +2 It’s up to you. +2



Rank 6

“So, what’s your honest opinion? Can they win?” Let’s hope for the best. +2 It’s gonna be tough. 0



Rank 7

“Well, there they go…” Are you relieved? +2 Are you sad? 0

“Maybe we should have a little party… You know, to celebrate our first attempt at coaching…” Sure. +3 What for? 0



Rank 8

“Do you like kids, <Player Name>-kun?” Yeah, I like them. 0 Not really. 0

“Would you want it to be a boy or a girl?” A boy. +2 A girl. +2 It doesn’t matter which. +2



Rank 9

“C-Can we just forget about that?” No worries. +2 Forget about what? +2

“Guess what I wanna be.” An instructor? +3 A track and field star? +2 A kindergarten teacher? +2 I have no idea… 0



Rank 10

“I could’ve given this to you at school, but… it gave me an excuse to see you.” An excuse? +2 What are you talking about? +2

“They’re kinda mouthy, but they have their moments…” That’s true. +2 Not really. 0

“Today… my parents aren’t home…” I see. +2 And…? +2



Other: Phone Invite on May 31

“I envy them, since I don’t have anything I’m really passionate about…” You’re amazing too. +3 Don’t give up. 0 You’ll find something. +2



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you will not have Yuko as your Strength Social Link. Instead, Koromaru will be your Strength Social Link.

That’s all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable’s Strength Social Link, Yuko Nishiwaki. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.