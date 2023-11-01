Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cannot wait for their bundle of joy to get here…and it might be sooner than we think. In a recent interview with One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast, the musician spilled all the details about his and Kourtney's child.

The conversation began with Morse asking if Barker would ever reunite with the Transplants — a band that joined in 2002. However, while Barker was answering the question he gave away the due date and name of his son.

“There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due,” Barker said, confirming the name of his unborn son.

“Rocky Thirteen Barker,” Morse said with Barker repeating the name “Rocky Thirteen Barker.”

“Such a hard name, man,” Morse told the musician.

“I was like he's going to come out of…my wife's vagina doing front kicks and push-ups and…” Barker joked.

The Blink-182 drummer then added that the baby is set to be due on Halloween (Oct. 31) or the first week of November. At the time of this writing, no report has been made if Kourtney has given birth.

The couple got pregnant naturally but were open about their struggles. They previously spoke about ending IVF treatment on The Kardashians.

“We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization],” Kourtney said in a confessional on ‘The Kardashians' in May. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen.”

Kourtney Kardashian Has Emergency Fetal Surgery, Travis Barker Flies To Los Angeles

Last month, the couple suffered a pregnancy scare when Kardashian had to be rushed to the hospital to receive fetal surgery. At the time, Barker was overseas on tour with Blink-182 when he flew to Los Angeles to support his wife.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney wrote in a caption of a black-and-white photo of her holding Barker's hand via Instagram.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Barker took to Twitter to thank the doctors for helping save their son.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday,” Barker tweeted.

Between Kourtney and Barker, they already share six kids from other relationships. Kourtney shares son Mason Dash, 13, daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, and son Reign Aston, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.