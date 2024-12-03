ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Kraken start an Eastern Conference trip as they visit the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Kraken come into the game sitting at 11-13-1 on the year, which is tied for last in the Pacific Division. They have lost four of their last five games, and in their last game, they faced the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks took the 1-0 lead in the first period and would extend it to 4-0 in the second. The Kraken would fall 4-2. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes come into the game sitting at 16-7-1, good for third place in the Metropolitan Division. They have lost four of their last six games though. Last time out, they were dominated by the Florida Panthers, falling 6-0, and losing for their second straight game against the Panthers.

Here are the Kraken-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Hurricanes Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +215

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -264

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How To Watch Kraken vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have been led by Jared McCann this year. The second-line forward has scored ten goals this year while adding 13 assists on the season. He also has two goals and three assists on the power play. He is joined by Andre Burakovsky. Burakovsky has a goal and eight assists on the year, with three of the assists coming on the power play. The line is rounded out by Yanni Gourde. Gourde has three goals and seven assists this year.

The top line is led by Jaden Schwartz. Schwartz has five goals and nine assists on the year. He is joined by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers. Bjorkstrand has six goals and eight assists on the year, while Beniers has four goals and seven assists on the year. Still, some of the most production for the Kraken comes from the blue line. Ryker Evans has three goals and 13 assists, tied for second on the team in points. He is tied with Chandler Stephenson, who has two goals and 12 assists on the year.

Joey Daccord is expected to be in the net for the Seattle Kraken in this one. He is 10-6-1 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Daccord is seventh in the NHL in wins this year, while sitting 13th in save percentage. Still, he has not looked good as of late. In his last two games, he has given up nine goals on 56 shots, sitting below .850 in save percentage and losing each of his last two starts.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with seven goals and 18 assists on the year, including two goals and eight assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov joins him on the top line. He has eight goals and ten assists this year with five goals and four assists on the power play this year. Finally, Jack Roslovic has 12 goals and three assists on the year from the top line.

Martin Necas has led the way for the Hurricanes this year, coming from the second line. He has 12 goals and 25 assists on the year, including five goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined by Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi has three goals and ten assists on the year from the second line. The Hurricanes also get solid production from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid this year, with five goals and 13 assists. Further, four of the goals and nine of the assists have come on the power play this year.

Spencer Martin is expected to be in the net for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 3-4-1 on the year with a 3.89 goals-against average and a .846 save percentage. He has struggled as of late. Martin has allowed three or more goals in each of his last four games while sitting below .865 in save percentage in all four of them.

Final Kraken-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game, but the Kraken has played some solid defense this year. They are 13th in the NHL in goals against per game, while sitting 19th on the penalty kill. Still, the offense has been bad. They are scoring just 2.80 goals per game while sitting 30th in the NHL on the power play. The Hurricanes are scoring 3.79 goals per game, and have been solid in odd-man situations. They are seventh on the power play and fifth on the penalty kill. While they have struggled as of late, the Kraken have struggled more. Take the Hurricanes in this one.

Final Kraken-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (-104)