The Seattle Kraken and the San Jose Sharks will face off in a West Coast duel! Join us for our NHL odds series where our Kraken-Sharks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play with a 21-18-10 record, the Kraken have won two of their last three games including a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Although they are still well off the pace in comparison to the rest of the Western Conference, there are still plenty of games remaining in the regular season for Seattle to postseason contending status.

Meanwhile, the Sharks continue to be as lousy as a team can get, but they did happen to find themselves in the midst of a three-game winning streak before coming up short last time out at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres. Regardless of their recent winning ways, the Sharks are 13-32-4 overall and only possess a disheartening 8-13-2 record in front of their home fans.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Sharks Odds

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -225

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +184

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How to Watch Kraken vs. Sharks

Time: 10:40 ET/7:40 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

To begin, the Kraken have endured plenty of ups and downs this season, but they will most likely be finding themselves heavily relying on a defense that is been more good than bad. In fact, this has been the case most recently. In their last five games, Seattle has surrendered only a total of ten goals and are certainly flexing their muscle on the defensive end of the ice. Not to mention, but Seattle's offense has become allergic to scoring and are all out of sorts with the puck in their possession.

The good news? Look no further than Oliver Bjorkstand or Jared McCann to carry the load offensively. As it stands, Bjorkstand is leading the team in total points with 41 while McCann is paving the way with his 29 assists.

Above all else, it's no question that Joey Daccord is the sole reason why Seattle has its moments. With a 15-8-9 record overall, the 27-year-old netminder has the fifth-best save percentage in the league at .920% and only surrenders on average 2.36 goals per game.

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

While things have been bleak to say the least, the Sharks still are fighting hard which is commendable. Heck, it's even shown over the course of the team's past four games. Yes, it's a small sample size, but there are still things to be encouraged about if you're head coach David Quinn and company.

For starters, the Sharks haven't played good enough consistently at either end of the ice all year long, but the one name on this team that can turn this game upside down is Tomas Hertl. Although he is currently listed as day-to-day due for an undisclosed reason, Hertl has tallied points in three of his last four outings in the rink. Combine Hertl with Fabian Zetterlund and William Eklund, and all of a sudden the top couple lines aren't as bad as they seem.

Indeed, there are SOME bright spots, but let's not forget that the Sharks defense must stop the bleeding in a big way. All together, San Jose is giving up a whopping 3.92 goals per game on the season and has struggled mightily as a unit. If all else fails, keep your eyes peeled for goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. He hasn't raised eyebrows in a good way necessarily this season, but he could have the chance to play the role of equalizer when in net. Despite his numbers leaving much to be desired including a lackluster 3.62 GAA and a sloppy .896 save percentage, having a hot night with the glove may be San Jose's only shot.

Final Kraken-Sharks Prediction & Pick

At the end of the day, it is safe to say that a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair is going to take place between these pair of squads. However, the Kraken's ability to find the back of the net is slightly more trustworthy. Stick with Seattle in this one and you won't be disappointed.

Final Kraken-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Kraken -1.5 (+112)