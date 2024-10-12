ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Kraken hit the road for the first time as they face the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Wild prediction and pick.

The Kraken enters the game sitting at 0-1 on the year. They faced the Blues in the first game. After a first period that was scoreless, the Krken scored twice in the first 2:20 of the second period. Still, the Blues would score three times in the period, including two by Jordan Kyrou to take the 3-2 lead. The Kraken would fall 3-2. Meanwhile, the Wild are 1-0 on the year. The Wild scored in the first period and would score in both the second and third. They would go on to beat the Blue Jackets 3-2.

Here are the Kraken-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Wild Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +114

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Kraken vs Wild

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Seattle Kraken return their top line of Jaren McCann, Jordan Eberley, and Matty Beniers. McCann led the team in points and goals last year. He has 29 goals, 33 assists, and 62 total points last year. Further, he scored nine times with 14 assists on the power play, while also having two shorthanded goals. Meanwhile, Eberle had 17 goals, 27 assists, and 44 total points last year. Eberle scored his first goal of the year in the first game of the year. Finally, Beniers had 15 goals and 22 assists last year, good for 37 total points.

The Kraken also bring back their top assist man from last year. Oliver Bjrokstrand will return on the third line. He had 20 goals last year with 39 assists, sitting him second on the team with 59 total points. The Kraken also bring back their top defensive pairing. Vince Dunn will lead the duo. In 59 games last year, he had a plus-eight rating, tied for the best on the team. Further, he scored 11 times and has 35 assists, sitting third on the team with 46 total points. Dunn scored a goal in their first game of the year. Further, Adam Larsson had a plus-six rating last year, plus four goals and 14 assists.

Phillip Grubauer is expected to be back in goal in this one. He allowed three goals on 25 shots in the first game of the year, taking the loss to the St. Louis Blues. He played one game against the Minnesota Wild last year, coming in for a relief appearance. He would give up just one goal on 18 shots, but the Wild won 5-2.

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild's top line is led by Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi, and Mats Zuccarello. Kaprivoz led the way last year, with 46 goals 50 assists, and 50 total points. He added an assist in the first game of the year. Rossi Had 21 goals and 19 assists last year but had a -1 rating in the first game of the year. Finally, Zuccarello had 12 goals and 51 assists last year. He scored his first goal of the year in his first game.

Matt Boldy was great in the first game of the year. He leads the second line of the offense for the Wild. He scored a goal and had two assists in the first game. Boldy had 29 goals and 40 assists last year. Meanwhile, his linemate Marcu Johansson was solid in the first game, with two assists. Johansson had 11 goals and 19 assists last year. They are joined by Joel Eriksson Ek on the second line. Eriksson Ek had a goal in the first game, and last year had 30 goals and 34 assists.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for this one. He was 20-18-4 last year with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He was solid in his first state, giving up two goals on 33 shots and taking the win. He made one start against the Kraken last year. He stopped all 24 shots he faced against the Kraken, winning in a shutout.

Final Kraken-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Minnesota Wild are the favorite in terms of odds in this Saturday's NHL tilt with the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are sending Phillip Grubauer to tend the twine in this one. He was solid for two of the three periods in the first game but showed he could give up goals in bunches. Meanwhile, Filip Gustavsson was solid in the first game of the year and has been the better goaltender long term. Further, the top two lines of the Wild have the potential to put up plenty in this one. Take the Wild in this one.

Final Kraken-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (-137)