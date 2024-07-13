Is Corey Gamble going to put a ring on it? On the last episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday (July 11), Kris Jenner teased when she might be ready to get married to her longtime boyfriend. The matriarch was shopping with BFFs Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton in Beverly Hills when she decided to sit them down to give them a update on her health. In the last episode, Jenner told daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner — and Kourtney Kardashian via FaceTime — on their Aspen trip that the doctor suggested she was getting a hysterectomy.

“I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married!” Hilton told Kris.

“I mean, not right this very second!” Kris responded, laughing.

Kathy then added, “I thought you were gonna say six in the morning [tomorrow]. I'm like, ‘That's a little early for me to be…'”

“Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid,” Kris jokingly cut her off mid sentence. “I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I'm 70!”

Kris and Gamble have been dating since 2014. The couple met at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in August 2014 and have been together since.

If Kris decides to tie the knot with Gamble it would be her third marriage. The momager was prevuously married to Robert Kardashian from 1978 – 1991. Kris and Kardashian share Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian. She then was married to Caitlyn Jenner from 1991 – 2013. Kris and Caityln share daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

What Has Kris Jenner Said About Corey Gamble Over The Years?

Kris and Gamble's relationship is pretty private other than the few times he has appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and their current reality show The Kardashians on Hulu. However, in an interview with People back in 2022, she spoke about how supportive Gamble is in her busy career.

“I think Corey is super. He's an amazing guy,” she said. “He's really supportive and he's really dialed into a lot of the different things. He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make. He's such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things.”

She also added that he helps a lot behind the scenes, which is an asset to her career.

“Everybody needs somebody to sort of run something by and help make decisions about the littlest things. It could be a travel, or it could be what you're doing that evening, or it could be what's going on at the office today. But it's really great to have him,” she added.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.