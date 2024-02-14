The Valentine's Day messages from Barack Obama and Donald Trump to their former first ladies reflects their very different characters.

Former president Barack Obama took to social media to post a heartwarming Valentine's Day message to his wife Michelle Obama, so naturally the internet quickly ruined it. Donald Trump, meanwhile, used his Valentine's Day message to Melania Trump as a thirsty fundraising plea, which was, to quote Trump, SAD.

Obama posted a picture of him and Michelle walking hand in hand along a sandy beach, staring at a beautifully blue ocean (presumably the Pacific, somewhere in SoCal?) on a picturesque day (so yeah, probably SoCal) with the warm, harmless message “How did I get so lucky? Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend, @MichelleObama!”

How did I get so lucky? Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend, @MichelleObama! pic.twitter.com/ft0yrQtVJ4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2024

After some kind messages from supporters of love and spousal appreciation, the comments section was quickly flooded with racist vitriol, presumably by far right detractors projecting their anger over their own lack of having a valentine themselves at the former president and first lady. (At least that's my armchair psychologist opinion).

Trump, on the other hand, took a much more Trump-y approach to wishing his third wife Melania Trump as self-centered of a Valentine's Day message as possible.

The Trump campaign sent out an email with the subject line “I love you, Melania!” The body of the email read [the snarky annotations in brackets are all mine though]: “THIS IS A VALENTINE'S DAY LETTER FROM DONALD J. TRUMP [Note: If you have to announce that your Valentine's card is for Valentine's Day, perhaps you're not printing on the right card stock. Also, your pet name on a card to your wife is your full legal name?!]”

It continued, “Dear Melania,I LOVE YOU! Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. [Always a good idea to mention your indictments and arrests in a love note, great call President Cupid!]”

“You've always supported me through everything [even multiple affairs, sexual assault allegations, and paying off a porn star!]” the note continued.

“I wouldn't be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth. [And plagiarism of Michelle Obama],” Trump continued.

“You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump. Please leave some kind words for the [former] First Lady this Valentine's Day!” the note concluded.

And then came the real kicker… When you go to leave kind words for Melania, surprise surprise there are three donation amount options for you to choose from.

If you follow the link of the fundraiser email, a box with a caption appears that reads “PLEASE LEAVE SOME KIND WORDS FOR THE FIRST LADY THIS VALENTINE'S DAY – SEND HER YOUR LOVE!” along with a list of suggested donations to choose from.

So by “sending your love” Trump is telling you to “send your money.”

It's no surprise that in Donald Trump‘s mind love equates to money, but it's still always jaw-dropping how little he understand the optics of anything he does. Unfortunately Trump's love note fail washes away the sweet coastal vibes put out there by Barack Obama‘s note. On the plus side, at least most of us don't have to be married to Trump. That's something we can all be grateful for this Valentine's Day.