Kung Fu Panda 4 will bring the franchise back after nearly a decade away. The producer and director teased the potential for even more films.

A new trilogy?

In an interview with Next Best Picture, Kung Fu Panda 4 director Mike Mitchell and producer Rebecca Huntley discussed the new trailer. Late in the interview, Next Best Picture noted how the series was originally envisioned as a six-part series. The duo gave a hopeful response in regards to this question.

“It's very possible,” Mitchell revealed. “Like, I don't think anyone will ever get tired of seeing Jack Black as this panda. I mean, he just is this panda. He comes up with all of the ‘skadooshes,' all the ‘sha-sha-booeys' and stuff. We could watch him forever. That said, we have made the most epic chapter of this franchise here.

Huntley added,”How do you top the prior three? Our focus was how do you live up to these prior three and then add something new and go beyond.”

To conclude, Mitchell said, “Yeah, our focus was making just the greatest film possible to be seen in the theater. That was our own mission statement. So we'll see.”

The Kung Fu Panda franchise kicked off in 2008. The original trilogy of films made over $1.8 billion at the box office.

In Kung Fu Panda 4, Jack Black once again returns as Po. He is joined by Akwafina, Viola Davis, and Ke Huy Quan, who are all making their franchise debuts in the film. Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ian McShane will return in the film.