Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are deciphering how they are going to handle the next chapter in their lives. The couple who has been married for 27 years has “a lot to figure out” before they sign on the dotted line to dissolve their union. A source told People that the couple is giving one another “as much love, space and respect as possible” to find what works for themselves.

They added the reality stars are “working on establishing their individual lives while remaining connected as a family.”

“After being in a routine for decades, they have had a lot to figure out while navigating their new normal,” the source continues. “Going through a separation has been challenging enough that no one is rushing to get a divorce.”

This is not the first time the couple has had to clarify what is happening in their relationship amid rumors. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and real estate broker cleared up rumors about a possible divorce last year.

“Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” Umansky and Richards said in a joint social media statement in July. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Umansky and Richards share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. The pair also shares Kyle's oldest daughter Farrah Brittany. Richards shares Farrah with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

They sat down with their daughters last season on Umansky's Buying Beverly Hills once word got out that the couple was separating.

Umansky told People that he and Richards had a “choice” to not speak about their separation on the reality show but he admitted that it “would’ve been awkward on television.”

“The reality is that we are going through our issues after being married for 28, 29 years. We did it and we chose to put it on camera and it was great, and now the audience gets to see the way that we interacted with each other.”

How Are Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky Living Now?

In May, a source told Us Weekly that the couple no longer live in their Beverly Hills mansion.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” a source told the publication. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

Richards previously mentioned that Umansky would be moving out on part three of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion.

“He’s looking for a place to move out,” Richards confirmed on the reunion.

“I let him stay in the primary bedroom because it’s very, like, masculine, and the upstairs floor is like the glam — I can’t stand that word — area, and there’s, like, a bed,” she said. “So I was like, ‘You know what, what am I gonna do? Put him a little room with flowers and, you know, pink and velvet?’ No.”

Buying Beverly Hills is streaming now on Netflix.