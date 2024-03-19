Paris Olympic‘s participation in the 2024 Olympic Games may be in doubt due to Kylian Mbappe‘s potential transfer to Real Madrid, but Thierry Henry is not giving up hope, reported by GOAL. The superstar forward, currently playing for PSG, is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer, raising concerns about his availability for the Olympics.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's future, Henry, who manages the French U21 team, remains optimistic about reaching an agreement that benefits all parties involved. While Real Madrid may be reluctant to release Mbappe for the Olympics, Henry emphasizes the importance of having the best team and expresses willingness to discuss the matter with the clubs.
Acknowledging the challenges posed by clubs abroad, Henry underscores the significance of the Olympics being held in France, suggesting that French clubs may be more supportive of releasing players for the tournament. However, he acknowledges the complexities involved in negotiations, particularly as the Olympics do not coincide with FIFA dates.
With Mbappe's potential transfer looming and no certainty regarding club decisions, Henry faces difficulties in preparing the team for the Olympics. Despite the obstacles, he remains committed to exploring all possibilities and engaging in discussions to secure the participation of desired players.
Kylian Mbappe's presence would undoubtedly bolster the French team's chances at the Paris Olympics. With 75 senior international caps and 43 goals to his name, Mbappe's talent and experience make him a valuable asset for Les Bleus. However, his availability for the Olympics may depend on negotiations between clubs and national associations, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.