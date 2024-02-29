Kylian Mbappe‘s long-anticipated transfer to Real Madrid is not just a solo affair, reported by GOAL. The PSG sensation has made a special request to bring his 17-year-old brother, Ethan, along for the ride as he embarks on his journey with the 14-time Champions League winners.
The Daily Mail has revealed that Kylian's request to sign his brother alongside him has been accepted by the Real Madrid hierarchy. This could potentially result in a double signing from Paris Saint-Germain, marking a significant chapter in the Mbappe brothers' football journey.
Despite his youth, Ethan Mbappe has already made his professional debut with the defending Ligue 1 champions this season. If the deal materializes, his initial assignment would be with Real Madrid Castilla, allowing the team to assess his skills and potential.
Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid involves more than just a change of scenery. Taking a substantial pay cut compared to his £21.4 million net annual income in Paris, the 25-year-old is set to become the highest earner at Real Madrid, earning £12.8 million this season. While his base salary might not match his previous earnings, a substantial signing bonus exceeding £85.6 million and an 80% share of image rights in future deals bring added financial allure.
This arrangement diverges from the conventional 50/50 split of image rights imposed by the club on new signings. The unique terms highlight Mbappe's stature and bargaining power in the transfer.
As Kylian and Ethan Mbappe focus on the remainder of the season with Paris Saint-Germain, eyeing a potential treble, their imminent move to Real Madrid adds an intriguing subplot to the football landscape. Fans will be eager to witness the Mbappe brothers in action, potentially making their mark when Paris Saint-Germain faces Monaco on Friday, March 1.