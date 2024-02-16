Aston Villa star Emi Martinez is eyeing a spot alongside Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in Argentina's Olympics squad heading to Paris

Aston Villa star Emi Martinez is eyeing a spot alongside Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in Argentina's Olympics squad heading to Paris this summer, reported by GOAL. The under-23 Argentine national team coach, Javier Mascherano, has extended an open invitation to Messi and Di Maria for the Olympic Games, and Martinez appears eager to join the star-studded lineup.

With the opportunity for three overage players in the squad, Martinez is keen on adding an Olympic gold medal to his impressive collection, which already includes a World Cup and a Copa America title. Speaking to DirecTV Sports, Martinez expressed, “If there's something missing for me with the national team, it's winning the Olympic Games.”

Martinez, however, is considerate of emerging talents and affirmed that he would step aside if Argentina secures victory at the Copa America. He emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for young players, stating, “Young players always need the opportunity, and if we do well in the Copa América and win it, we should give the youngsters a chance.”

While Messi's decision is yet to be announced, Angel Di Maria has expressed his intention to conclude his international career at the Copa America, which concludes just 10 days before the Olympic competition kicks off in Paris. This scheduling challenge could impact the availability of Messi and other potential overage players for the Olympic squad.

Emi Martinez's desire to join Lionel Messi in the Olympic quest reflects the collective ambition of Argentine players to compete at the highest level and achieve success on the international stage. While some players have successfully participated in back-to-back tournaments, like Pedri in 2021, it remains to be seen if the physically demanding schedule aligns with Messi's plans at the age of 35.

