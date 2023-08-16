Amid rumors of a breakup, the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet has received a promising update.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Chalamet are still casually seeing each other. “Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other when they can. Kylie’s busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other,” the source told ET. “They’re keeping things low key and chill for now, but get along great and have fun together.”

Kylie Jenner is a pop culture icon. She was previously linked to rapper Travis Scott as the two were together from 2017-2023. Her relationship with Chalamet began back in April, and it appears that it's still going to this day (albeit slowly).

Timothée Chalamet, meanwhile, is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. After some bit roles in various TV shows, Chalamet got his big break by starring in Christopher Nolan's Intersteller. He played a young Tom Cooper, the son of Matthew McConaughey's character. He would go on to have a breakout year in 2017 with leading roles in Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird (his first collaboration with Greta Gerwig).

2021 was another major year for Chalamet, as he starred in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, Dune, and Don't Look Up. In 2022, he reunited with Call Me by Your Name helmer Luca Guadagnino in the cannibal drama, Bones and All. This year, Chalamet reprises his role of Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two and will play the titular character in Wonka.