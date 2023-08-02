They're still going steady you guys, don't worry! I mean, maybe they didn't put it in such Saved-By-The-Bell-y terms, but apparently Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still dating, despite rumors springing up on Wednesday that they had broken up. Phew, I for one can breathe a sigh of relief now.

According to TMZ, who claim to have spoken to multiple sources close to the couple, the fact that Jenner and Chalamet have not been spotted together in public recently does not equate to having broken up. The sources further elaborated that things are good between them, they're still a couple, and “any reports that say otherwise are false.” Another source added a timeless adage warning fans “not to believe everything they read.” (Unless of course it's followed by a hashtag #believethis, then it's obvi true AF).

Unfortunately for the internet, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are just keeping their relationship fairly private by major celebrity couple standards. Reports first started popping up that they were dating in early April. That's when it was reported that Jenner was spotted at Chalamet's home and the two — wait for it — got tacos together! I'm not sure why we even all jumped to the conclusion that they were dating after this. It seems much more likely that Chalamet was going method acting, preparing for an upcoming role as an Uber Eats driver, by working as an actual Uber Eats driver assigned to bring tacos to Kylie Jenner when she orders some. Oh wait, but Jenner was the one spotted at Chalamet's home — okay, the dating rumors totally check out then! Let's just hope those tacos didn't have too many peppers or beans on them because… farts.