Luka Doncic is facing a one-game suspension for an epithet-laced outburst directed towards referees following a non-call in the Dallas Mavericks 110-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Kyrie Irving and Coach Jason Kidd both expressed postgame that they feel the tech wasn’t warranted and hope league rescinds it. If not, Luka is suspended for tomorrow’s game (16 techs). https://t.co/quir7sTwog — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) March 26, 2023

Head coach Jason Kidd and teammate Kyrie Irving came to Doncic’s defense, saying the Dallas star did not deserve a technical and should not be facing suspension. The technical was the emotional Doncic’s 16th of the season.

Doncic was hit with the technical foul midway through the third quarter when he was arguing that a foul should have been called as he drove to the rim. Unless the NBA rescinds the call, Doncic will be forced to sit out the Mavericks next game. Dallas travels to Indiana to play the Pacers Monday night.

NBA players face a 1-game suspension when they get called for 16 technical fouls in a season.

Referee Kevin Scott explained after the game that Doncic was hit with the technical foul for abusive language. “Doncic was assessed a technical foul for his use of profanity directed at the officials in protest to a no-call that was correctly judged in postgame video review,” Scott said.

Despite the technical foul call against him, Luka Doncic scored 40 points against the Hornets. He did not have a great shooting game, as he made 12 of 29 shots from the floor, but he did make 7 of 16 shots from beyond the arc. Doncic also made 9 of 10 shots from the free throw line.

Irving was the only other Dallas starter to reach double figures, as he scored 18 points in 35 minutes of action. Gordon Hayward scored 22 points to lead the Hornets.