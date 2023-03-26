Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic recently admitted to feeling more frustrated this season than ever as he deals with off-the-court issues.

In fact, while his personal battles are being held off the court, they’re actually starting to effect both his both and his demeanor on-the-court. For example, during the first quarter of the Mavs’ matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon, Doncic went 0-6 from the floor as the Hornets outscored them 30-16.

Luka Doncic isn't himself. Walked slowly to the bench at Q1 buzzer, didn't reciprocate high fives, plopped down on a chair separate from the huddle. Looks like a reaction any human might while going through difficult personal time in life, not just a 30-16 deficit to Hornets. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) March 26, 2023

Dallas News reporter Callie Caplan would note that Doncic walked slowly to the bench at the end of the first quarter, didn’t high-five the outstretched hands of his teammates, then sat at a distance away from the rest of the huddle.

Doncic appears to have righted the ship on a personal level, as he’s currently 5-12 from the field. However, Dallas still finds themselves losing to Charlotte at halftime.

Moving forward, Doncic’s attitude and demeanor are certainly going to be under the microscope. While the Don is as a fiery a player as there is and constantly finds himself arguing with refs, he’s also a player that truly enjoys the game of basketball. It’s not often that Doncic is on the court and never breaks a smile.

Unfortunately, while the focus on Doncic’s happiness should be centered around what can be done to assuage his stress, there’s no doubt that fans and media members will be looking for storylines about why Doncic would leave Dallas.

Nonetheless, for the Mavs to do right by their superstar, they need to do everything in their power to make life easier for him.

Both on and off the court.