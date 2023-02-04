We were all taken off guard by this, I guess. That’s Kyrie Irving, though. Maybe it was our fault for not expecting it. We could have mistakenly believed that Irving had seen the folly of his haughty, egocentric, and team-destroying behavior. Maybe it was our fault for believing he had fully recommitted himself to the Brooklyn Nets. It was definitely our fault. And yet here comes Irving sending a proverbial grenade into the Nets’ locker room and hijacking their season once more. Here we will look at why the Brooklyn Nets should not give in to Kyrie Irving’s latest trade request.

Reports confirm that Kyrie Irving wants to be traded before the deadline on February 9. Recall that the Nets have suffered through a recent string of events. This includes Kevin Durant’s injury and the Nets losing seven of their last 11 games. For sure, these have led to Irving’s requesting a trade using the threat of becoming a free agent this summer.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Nets even offered Irving a long-term extension with guaranteed stipulations. However, he declined the offer. Irving is looking to secure a long-term deal., especially given his All-Star play and erstwhile good behavior.

“Sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations who have been granted anonymity so that they could speak freely say that the extension offer was not well received and that there have been principle differences that have emerged between the Nets and Irving,” Charania wrote.

Our impression is this — Kyrie Irving failed to get his desired outcome. Therefore, instead of focusing on the team’s potential to win a championship with Kevin Durant’s return, he opted to create tension within the organization.

Again, we should have known better. Irving has a history of causing disruption within teams. We saw this in his departures from Cleveland and Boston. In Brooklyn, his actions have already led to a series of unfavorable events. Despite his close friendship with Durant, Irving’s actions will definitely negatively impact KD’s season and championship aspirations.

That said, teams interested in trading for Irving should be aware of his history as a potential problem. Again, he is the dribble-driving equivalent of a ticking time bomb. Teams should be fully aware and committed to this before making a trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls are among the teams reported to have interest in Irving. However, it’s not clear what Brooklyn would be looking for in a potential trade, as they remain committed to winning a championship. The future of Kyrie Irving remains uncertain, but one thing is for sure, teams are closely watching his situation and considering making a move.

The Lakers look to be the favorite destination for the star guard. They also seem to want to take all the risk. Keep in mind that one of Irving’s close friends, LeBron James, is there. Also, Irving has previously indicated that he would also like to go to the Lakers. However, the question remains — will the Lakers actually make a trade for Kyrie Irving? It’s a difficult decision to make. Alternatively, the Lakers could wait to sign Irving as a free agent in the summer without giving up the picks, but there is no guarantee that he will sign with them. This is especially if they do not have enough cap space after making moves for players like Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves.

Again, though, the Lakers, along with several other teams, should prudently weigh the benefits and drawbacks of having Irving in their locker room. No team should panic-buy for Kyrie Irving. Again, even when he is playing well, it is only a matter of time before Irving causes more disruptions.

On the flip side, Irving plans to become a free agent after exercising his 2022-23 player option for $37 million. If the Nets are unable to trade him before the deadline, he intends to leave in free agency. That much is for sure. The lack of agreement on a long-term deal is reportedly the reason behind Irving’s trade request, according to Shams Charania once more.

"Nets offered Kyrie Irving a contract extension that had some stipulations in it… his side was vehemently against any stipulations in an extension. He believes that he deserved a fully guaranteed contract." —Shams Charania, on Kyrie's trade request.pic.twitter.com/pSxqlHwBC0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 3, 2023

Truthfully, his numbers are impressive. He is currently averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He will also enter his eighth All-Star Game. On paper and on the floor, Irving is a sure boom. However, again, it’s his off-court issues that can make him an extremely disruptive force. His recent controversies, including a suspension for promoting antisemitism and missing games due to refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, may deter some teams.

In the end, you do you, Kyrie. You’ll just have to keep doing it in Brooklyn. As for you, Sean Marks, don’t give in to this. Keep Irving, get into the playoffs, and see where the cards lie after. Hold your ground and keep the team’s integrity intact.