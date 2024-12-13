Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has grown into one of the most unique talents on the NBA floor for his clutch scoring and arguably sporting the best handles the game has ever seen. The expectations have been sky-high ever since Irving was selected first overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, so his latest signature sneaker, the ANTA KAI 1, will pay tribute to his brief, yet impactful time as a member of the Duke Blue Devils Basketball team.

Kyrie Irving notably played only 11 games during his one season at Duke University in 2010-2011. There was much scrutiny surrounding his status as the No. 1 overall pick while seeing a very limited sample size of his game at the college level. However, the pick clearly worked in the Cleveland Cavaliers' favor as Irving went on to play a crucial role in their franchise's first-ever championship in 2016.

Signed to ANTA since July 2023, Kyrie Irving serves as the face of their brand and works as the Chief Creative Officer for all operations. Her first signature model, the ANTA KAI 1, debuted in March 2024 and the response has been heralding. With the newest upcoming release, Irving will throw it back to his college days with a Duke-inspired colorway.

ANTA KAI 1 “College”

The ANTA KAI 1 returns in a Royal Blue/White colorway to clearly resemble the color scheme of the Duke Blue Devils. Most of the previous colorways released for the shoes have been nods to certain aspects of Irving's life, so it's no surprise that we see the classic “Blue Blood” look gracing his sneakers. The shoes feature futuristic shaping throughout the uppers, complete with Irving's iconic lockdown strap that has been uniform throughout his previous signature models in the past. The shoes are also a perfect match for the Dallas Mavericks' uniforms, so don't be surprised if we see Irving lace these up during an NBA game.

The ANTA KAI 1 “College” is set to release December 14, 2024 for a retail tag of $125. The shoes will release on the ANTA website as well as select retailers like Sneaker Politics and KICKS CREW. Be sure to keep up with the release as these are slated to be exclusive in nature!